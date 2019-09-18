Log in
Johnson and Trump discuss need for united diplomatic response to Saudi attack

09/18/2019 | 09:16pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump condemned last weekend's attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response in a telephone call on Wednesday, Johnson's office said.

"They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners," a statement said. "They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon."

A White House spokesman said in a statement the two leaders "reaffirmed the value of the special relationship in addressing shared security concerns, most notably Iran's destabilising behaviour".

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Additional reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; editing by David Milliken)
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.35% 63.68 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 0.34% 58.26 Delayed Quote.21.48%
