Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Johnson to slash taxes in no-deal Brexit budget

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 02:25am EDT
Britain's Conservative Party's hustings event in Bournemouth

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the leading contender to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, is preparing an emergency budget including aggressive tax cuts, an overhaul of stamp duty and an assault on regulation if there is a no-deal Brexit, The Times reported.

Johnson, 55, has cast himself as the only candidate who can deliver Brexit on Oct. 31 - with or without a deal - while fighting off the electoral threats of Nigel Farage's Brexit Party and socialist Jeremy Corbyn's Labour.

His team wants a series of measures to ensure that the economy is "going gangbusters" by Oct. 31, according to The Times.

The budget, which is usually held in October or November, is likely to be brought forward to September, the newspaper said.

Johnson is considering an overhaul of stamp duty, a “Trump-style” moratorium on all new regulations, and significantly raising the threshold for the annual investment allowance above a million pounds.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by James Davey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43aRUSSIAN OFFICIAL : G20 disagreements focus at WTO reform, climate change
RE
02:43aMany G20 heads voiced concern over trade tensions, global growth - Japan government
RE
02:41aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Ambassador to Russia
PU
02:25aJohnson to slash taxes in no-deal Brexit budget
RE
02:08aTRUMP TELLS PUTIN : Don't meddle in U.S. elections
RE
02:06aPREMIER OF VICTORIA : Victoria Builds On 50 Years Of Pride With New Centre
PU
02:05aActivist Cevian wants more focused CRH, says stock could double
RE
02:00aAsia's Iran oil imports fall to lowest in at least five years in May - data
RE
01:56aDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Ambassador to Portugal
PU
01:54aU.S. dominates second-quarter global M&A as mega deals roll on
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC meeting
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Sets Traton IPO Price at EUR27 a Share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About