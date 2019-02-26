Joi Scientific : and New Brunswick Power to Develop World's First Hydrogen-Powered Distributed Electricity Grid

Joi Scientific,™ whose mission is to make clean and affordable hydrogen
energy available to all, is to co-develop with New Brunswick Power a
hydrogen production system to enable the world’s first electricity grid
that uses hydrogen as a baseload.
The major electric utility in Canada’s Eastern Maritime province, NB
Power is re-architecting its operations to create a highly efficient and
green electricity grid. The collaboration envisages the deployment of
Joi Scientific’s proprietary Hydrogen 2.0™ production system at multiple
distributed stations alongside wind turbines, hydro, and nuclear power
to create a net-zero carbon-generating power operation while maintaining
low and stable rates in a jurisdiction that does not benefit from large
storage hydro capacity. The joint commercial development between Joi
Scientific and NB Power foresees the utility offering its emissions-free
grid architecture, which combines distributed Hydrogen 2.0 baseload
generation with smart grid management, to other utility operators across
North America and beyond.
Joi Scientific’s Hydrogen 2.0 technology uses a high efficiency, high
throughput system to liberate hydrogen from untreated seawater. Hydrogen
2.0 will enable the localized production of hydrogen on-site, on-demand,
meaning that it can be generated when and where it is needed closer to
where customers are located. In the province of New Brunswick ― where
significant progress has already been made towards contributing to
Canada’s 2030 goal of cutting emissions by at least 56 percent below
2005 levels ― Hydrogen 2.0 has the potential to transform the
transmission and distribution of electricity with a feedstock generated
from readily available coastal seawater.
“NB Power has long been committed to investing in the sustainability of
our province’s energy future. We are encouraged with the progress made
to date on Hydrogen 2.0 and are looking forward to the next phase of
co-development,” explained Gaëtan Thomas, President and CEO, NB Power.
“Hydrogen 2.0 has the potential to provide a localized, on-demand
hydrogen production capability which, when mixed with other renewable
sources such as wind and hydro, gets us closer to our customers by
delivering zero-carbon loads at lower cost and greater efficiency.”
This new development phase follows successful third-party verifications
of Hydrogen 2.0 technology efficiency and throughput by scientific
institutions and experts. Both companies are planning to work closely
together to co-develop and test a commercial prototype unit at Joi
Scientific’s labs at the Kennedy Space Center. This development phase
follows an initial license agreement that was signed in 2016, granting
NB Power the rights to develop, manufacture, use, and sell hydrogen and
hydrogen generation systems for large and small electric utility
applications using Joi Scientific’s Hydrogen 2.0 technology.
“This historic agreement with NB Power signals the transition of our
Hydrogen 2.0 technology from the laboratory into full-scale development
and commercialization,” said Traver Kennedy, CEO, Joi Scientific. “New
Brunswick is a prime example of what can be achieved by a far-sighted,
ecologically-minded institution. Their innovative approach for realizing
a new zero-carbon distributed grid architecture could provide the
blueprint for the way the world generates and consumes electricity going
forward.”
About NB Power
New Brunswick Power (www.nbpower.com)
is the primary electric utility in New Brunswick, Canada, and was
established in 1920. It serves over 400,000 direct and indirect
customers with safe, reliable and efficient electricity. The utility is
focused on promoting the efficient use of energy in customers’ homes and
businesses through its smart grid efforts while enabling and
providing new, value-added energy efficient solutions in order to help
reduce carbon, better integrate renewable energy and stimulate the
economy. Based on the current generation mix, NB Power is well
positioned to provide its customers with electricity generated with
consideration for the environment. Currently, 37 percent of its energy
is from renewable sources and 74 percent is non-emitting when the Point
Lepreau Nuclear Generating Station is added. NB Power is on track to
achieve the provincial target of 40 percent of in-province electricity
sales being provided from clean, renewable energy sources by 2020 and
when coupled with nuclear generation this will result in a 75 percent
non-emitting grid for New Brunswickers.
About Joi Scientific
Joi Scientific (www.joiscientific.com)
was founded by a group of global business leaders, technologists, and
social entrepreneurs who believe that plentiful hydrogen holds the key
to giving the world a viable, no-compromise energy alternative. The
company’s Hydrogen 2.0 technology has the potential to be the world’s
first hydrogen production process that is on-demand, economically
competitive, and environmentally neutral. The company is licensing its
Hydrogen 2.0 technology to a wide range of major power industries
including electrical generation, heat generation, transportation, and
specialty power. Joi Scientific is headquartered at the Kennedy Space
Center in Florida.
