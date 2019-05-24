Join DearMob Memorial Day Weekend Giveaway & Discount Sales to Heat up the Summer 2019

DearMob, during this Memorial Day weekend, continues to offer a
big sale and giveaway on its professional iOS data Management
software – DearMob
iPhone Manager, to help short-trip travel buffs & iPhone shutterbugs
get digitally prepared for the 3-day gateway outdoor activities with
their iOS devices.
By participating in the campaign, any iPhone/iPad/iPod touch holders can
fully enjoy DearMob’s featured service of one-click and selective data
backup, while in the meantime obtain the convenience of two-way
differential transfer without syncing. No matter purchased movies, songs
or local photos, contacts, e-books, podcasts, apps… all covered in the
management service for free!
Enter DearMob Memorial Day Sales & Giveaway now at: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/backup-iphone-without-itunes.htm
Memorial Day weekend resembles the real coming of the summer 2019. To
ensure users truly bask in the passionate summer activities in the open,
DearMob also presents useful Memorial Day outdoor mobile tips paired
with this promo campaign for all iOS device users ahead of time:
Tip 1: Taking a full backup of your devices in case of getting lost,
drawn, or broken;
People cannot forecast accidents under the sun, but they can do some
precautions and lessen the possible tragic impacts. Always giving iOS
devices a full backup with DearMob iPhone Manager before taking them out
for swimming, hiking, motorcycling, can efficiently prevent data loss
due to any misfortunes that might happen to the handhold devices. Or, at
least do
a selective backup of the most important data like photos and
contacts when a full backup might waste too much time.
Tip 2: Clearing up iPhone storages in advance for more photo-takings
and video recordings;
What frustrates a well-posed friend the most in the middle of a photo
taking? The iPhone/iPad
storage almost full alert. To avoid that embarrassing moment,
DearMob iPhone Manager kindly notifies iPhone photographers to give
their device a weight loss exercise. Taking good care of storage space
for apps, photos, songs, videos etc using this professional iPhone
storage manager will only bring seamless joy to the already hyped
group-fie atmosphere.
Tip 3: Remember to bring along TV shows, animated movies, e-books,
music for not just grownups but kids.
Taking babies out together? And they cry for Peggie Pig on the road or
during meals when there’s no access to internet? Parents should get
prepared for kid’s visual entertainment too, and DearMob iPhone Manager
can do hell lots of assistance. Shipped with a powerful conversion
engine, it efficiently converts
and transfers any MP4 movies and videos in iOS-incompatible
formats/codecs, including DVDs to iPhone/iPad without hassle.
DearMob iPhone Manager aims to bring openness and flexibility to iOS
data management against aged limitations of iTunes account, Apple ID,
app sandbox etc. By endowing users with the maximum freedom of iOS data
manipulation, DearMob has groundbreakingly realized not only one-click
full & selective iPhone data backup/restore utility, but two-way data
transfer feature between multiple devices to one PC and one device to
multiple PCs.
DearMob Memorial Day Sales & Giveaway Campaign
Join DearMob iPhone Manager promotional campaign to get the biggest
discount and life-time free version: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/backup-iphone-without-itunes.htm
About DearMob Inc.
DearMob is a dedicated and professional software provider with forefront
developing outlook. It strives to create cross-platform software for
Windows, Mac, iOS and Android to offers users one-stop mobile and
desktop solutions. The star products of DearMob at present include
DearMob iPhone Manager and 5KPlayer. In 2019, this brand is ready to
enable more dynamic growth with new compact and competitive products.
For more information about the company, please visit: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005435/en/