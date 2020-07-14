Log in
Join IntelliChief, the Emerging Leader in Business Process Automation, on July 21 for a Complimentary Lunch and Learn for Companies Operating on JDE

07/14/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Tampa, FL, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do you have an automation plan for rebuilding your business? Do you wonder which departments would benefit the most from automation? Or how automation can be integrated into your existing JDE system?

When it comes to automation, most businesses are still in the research phase — they not only seek answers to their questions but also practical guidance from an experienced ECM provider. Unfortunately, many key decision-makers don’t have time to sit through a long webinar to uncover this knowledge. At IntelliChief, we understand that your time is as valuable as it is limited, which is why we've made it easy for you to get the automation answers you're looking for without a time-consuming hunt.

Chat LIVE with our automation experts on July 21, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. We will respond to your questions about automating business processes in Accounts Payable, Finance, Human Resources, and more!

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/JDELiveChat0720

Best of all, this session is designed specifically for companies operating in a JDE environment. We will answer JDE-specific questions using the familiar verbiage you've grown accustomed to over the years. With decades of experience integrating seamlessly with JDE, our experts are prepared to answer any and all of your questions — no matter how complicated or nuanced.

We are also happy to provide insight into processes suitable for automation, potential ROI, and whether automation is truly the solution you're looking for. 

After the session, our experts are happy to continue any discussions offline upon request.

What to Bring:

  • Your most pressing questions related to JDE Automation
  • General information about your current business processes (i.e., # of invoices per month, # of processors, etc.)
  • A delicious, healthy lunch
  • You!


About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating, and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/

Attachment 

Zachary Leete
IntelliChief
2394049545
zleete@intellichief.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
