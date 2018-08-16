Join MAXX Coin at Bloconomic (Blockchain Economic Summit) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / MAXX Coin has partnered with Bloconomic (Blockchain Economic Summit) to become the Title sponsor a series of 2days conferences throughout the first stop at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 16th ? 17th!

For the first time this year the world's biggest Blockchain Economic Summit (Bloconomic) will take place in Kuala Lumpur from 16th - 17th August.

MAXX Coin, the world's first decentralized automotive Service platform built by ERC based public blockchain that maximize Community rewards based company now eyeing to expand the Automobile service ecosystem in South East Asia is calling on investors for MAXX Coin to attend the coveted Bloconomic summit that will be officiated by the Malaysian Deputy Minister of Economics YB Senator Dr. Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

During the summit, MAXX Coin will be announcing their current developments and future plans for the MAXX Coin ecosystem to be implemented in the public Blockchain technology to be integrated in the Maxx 'N Go application. The MAXX Coin can be used for payment towards the current and future suite of Maxx 'N Go products and services, just like how reward points are used to redeem products from a catalogue of offers.

In conjunction with this initiative, MAXX Coin has partnered with automobile heavyweights and built a team of experienced professionals across multiple disciplines to spearhead the project.

Benjamin Shi, CEO of MAXX Coin said, "Today, the proliferation of Blockchain projects in this industry is highly competitive and we are extremely excited to be one of the elites at Bloconomics."

MAXX Coin was setup to solve a critical issue of insufficient and manipulated information stakeholders in the automotive service industry face against the backdrop of ever increasing demand for automobile services, especially in countries of rapid urbanization and growing middle class such as China and South East Asia.

The underlying technology behind the project, MAXX Coin, connects and enhances the interoperability of all parties in the automobile service industry. The 4 layer infrastructure ensures information in the Blockchain will not be compromised or misused for malicious purposes.

With an estimation of USD 15 Billion in the China market today, the opportunity for all parties in the supply chain to prosper is evident provided if they have a key platform to aid integration: The MAXX Coin Ecosystem.

Patrick Tam, Founder and Group CEO of MAXX said that currently, there is no clear market leader in the services that the MAXX Coin ecosystem provides.

Patrict Tam said, "The ever growing demand coupled with MAXX Coin's Blockchain infrastructure has positioned this project in a very unique vantage point ? the ability to serve the market almost immediately when new entrants are still starting from scratch."

According to him, MAXX Coin will launch a new initiative next month to commemorate the beginnings of the interconnected automobile service ecosystem and has thus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Trivechain, a Blockchain project that allows start-ups to create dApps and contracts, to facilitate the development of the proprietary Blockchain technology for MAXX Coin.

Bloconomic aims to bring together the many components of Blockchain economy. There will be discussions on the real use cases and the future prospect of Blockchain in areas of finance, global payment system, travel, healthcare, energy trading, digital identity authentication, electronic record authentication, IoT, supply chain management and government governance, E-KYC, etc, and address the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Thousands of delegates are expected to attend the summit from government, associations, research institutes, financial institution as well as fintech and internet finance companies, Blockchain technology and industry application companies, cryptocurrency and digital asset related companies.

For further press information, please contact any of the following individuals:

About MAXX Chain

Formed in 2017, MAXX Chain Pte Ltd, that is registered in the Republic of Malta, is the organization behind the Blockchain ecosystem called the MAXX Coin, MAXX Coin , the world's first decentralized automotive Service platform built by ERC based public blockchain that maximize Community rewards based company now eyeing to expand the Automobile service ecosystem in South East Asia !

About Maxx N' Go

Maxx 'N Go is an application that is specifically designed to serve as an intermediary between parties in the industry, services that is offered in this ecosystem, and the underlying technology MAXX Chain. The application not only serves as an interface, but also a wallet to store MAXX Coin to be purchased and used in the application.

Media Enquiry

Softblock Inc Limited

Tania Tan

Email: hello@softblockinc.io

Tel?+601 6 336 9919

Contact Information:

Website: http://www.maxxchain.io/

SOURCE: MAXX Coin