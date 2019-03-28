Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Join Stock North Western Shipping : North-Western Shipping Company acknowledged as industry leader

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 11:26am EDT

28 of March 2019

North-Western Shipping Company PJSC (a company of UCL Holding) has been awarded with the 'Industry Leader' pennant having won in the nomination of 'Best Shipping Company in Dry Cargo Transportation'.
The competition winners were announced on 22 March 2019 at the meeting of the Expert Board of Rosmorrechflot's Public Council.
The honourary award was given to the company for its high performance and financial results, accident-free operation of fleet and its consistent renovation, participation in significant federal projects on the development of Russian regions, introduction of up-to-date energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly technologies on ships, corporate social responsibility.
NWSC development strategy is aimed at long-term keeping of its leadership in the Russian market of river-sea transportation with its efficient management and new ships benefitting from unique competitive advantages.
Transportation by new motor vessels - 10 ships of Project DCV36 (lead ship - Amethist) and 7 ships of Project RSD49, Neva-Leader accounts for 30% of the the company's total cargo turnover.
In 2018, North-Western Shipping Company increased its fleet voyage result by 16%, which, in its turn, lead to a 21-pct increase of revenues from freight operations. The company's net profit was almost twice as high as in 2017.

To other news

Disclaimer

Join Stock North-Western Shipping Company published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 15:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aINVEST BANK PSC : to Consider Entry of Strategic Investor on April 10
AQ
11:49aBAHRAIN DUTY FREE COMPLEX : Shareholders Approve BD 7 Million Dividend
AQ
11:49aPARK STREET NORDICOM A/S : – Annual Report 2018
AQ
11:49aDP WORLD : Dubai Chamber to Lead Trade Delegation to Panama in April
AQ
11:49aPRO FOOTBALL RETIRED PLAYERS ASSOCIATION : To Host eSports Tournament
PR
11:47aEXILLON ENERGY : February Production Report
AQ
11:47aEGDON RESOURCES : Springs Road-1 Reaches Total Depth
AQ
11:47aNK LUKOIL : Lukoil Continues Successful Appraisal Drilling at Eridu Field
AQ
11:47aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Aramco Signs Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire 70% Majority Stake in SABIC
AQ
11:47aWEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL : Introduces World's First Remote-Activated System
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
51&1 DRILLISCH : European shares rise on trade hopes, despite Brexit deadlock

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.