Join Stock North Western Shipping : North-Western Shipping Company acknowledged as industry leader

28 of March 2019

North-Western Shipping Company PJSC (a company of UCL Holding) has been awarded with the 'Industry Leader' pennant having won in the nomination of 'Best Shipping Company in Dry Cargo Transportation'.

The competition winners were announced on 22 March 2019 at the meeting of the Expert Board of Rosmorrechflot's Public Council.

The honourary award was given to the company for its high performance and financial results, accident-free operation of fleet and its consistent renovation, participation in significant federal projects on the development of Russian regions, introduction of up-to-date energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly technologies on ships, corporate social responsibility.

NWSC development strategy is aimed at long-term keeping of its leadership in the Russian market of river-sea transportation with its efficient management and new ships benefitting from unique competitive advantages.

Transportation by new motor vessels - 10 ships of Project DCV36 (lead ship - Amethist) and 7 ships of Project RSD49, Neva-Leader accounts for 30% of the the company's total cargo turnover.

In 2018, North-Western Shipping Company increased its fleet voyage result by 16%, which, in its turn, lead to a 21-pct increase of revenues from freight operations. The company's net profit was almost twice as high as in 2017.

