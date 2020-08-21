Log in
Join UNCFs Virtual Party with a Purpose with DJ Chrisdope to Support HBCUs

08/21/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 60,000 students attend college each year thanks to the help of donations big and small, many of them made through UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Workplace Giving campaign contributions. To recognize the special contribution of those giving through their payroll and office campaigns, UNCF is throwing its very first-ever virtual party to thank its workplace donors. The online event will thank corporate, federal, state, local and individual workplace supporters for their financial contributions given to help HBCUs and their students—gifts whose impact can make a major difference now more than ever.

 

The virtual celebration is set for 2:00 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT, Saturday, Aug. 22, and is slated to be a party with a purpose, featuring special guest Oakland’s DJ Chrisdope spinning as the main attraction. Last year’s UNCF workplace campaign raised more than $3 million with the help of long-term corporate partners in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, New Orleans, Washington DC, Seattle, Philadelphia, Detroit, Columbus, and Minnesota. Through philanthropy and commitment, American Express, Chase, and Walmart are just a few long-term corporate partners that have effectively contributed towards UNCF Workplace Giving campaign.

 

“Over the years, workplace giving contributions have grown, becoming ever more impactful and making it possible to help not just our member schools, but also our students with books, tuition and emergency trips home,” said Fred Mitchell, UNCF vice president of development.

  

Each year, the Workplace Giving campaign allows thousands of people throughout corporate and government workplaces to support UNCF’s mission of transforming lives. One of the most convenient ways are payroll contributions, where employers offer the opportunity to donate directly from their paychecks. By designating UNCF as the charity of their choice, a few dollars each week can provide a semester of assistance, while $50 can help a student with room and board for an entire year.

 

Supporters can also contribute and increase the value of their gift with their employer’s matching gift program by matching your contributions dollar for dollar with the option to provide in even larger matches. This is a win-win-win opportunity for the employee, the employer, and the students they support one college degree a time. In addition, employees and retirees across the nation also form leadership committees to create their own volunteering and fundraising programs through Workplace Leadership Committees.

 

“As a result of the current health crisis and recent discussions regarding social justice, several workplace partners have stepped up with matching gifts. Thankfully, current and new corporate partners appear eager to invest in equal access to higher education. Yet, UNCF can always use more help, especially right now, as the need is even greater than ever. We invite organizations and employees across the United States to join the UNCF fight for better futures for us all, and contact us to be a part of our workplace efforts. We are all in this together,” Mitchell added.

 

Support is needed now more than ever as students and institutions are faced with challenges including COVID-19 and racial disparities. A recent UNCF survey of more than 5,000 students across 17 HBCUs found that many are dealing with difficulties such as sick family members, trouble paying bills and general stress from the ongoing pandemic and recent protests against police brutality.

 

As part of the digital celebration, UNCF will celebrate workplace giving donors that helped create new leaders and build the next-generation workforce. The online event is open to the public, featuring an HBCU roll call, a networking opportunity and student and corporate testimonials.

 

For more information about the event, please contact Harry Fulmore at harry.fulmore@uncf.org. To register, please go to UNCF.org/Workplace.

###


About UNCF
UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 21 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Mashari Grissom
United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF)
202.854.0007
mashari.grissom@uncf.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
