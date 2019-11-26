Log in
Join Vital at RSNA as we spotlight Enterprise Imaging and the latest in Advanced Visualization

11/26/2019 | 02:31pm EST

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital, a Canon Group company, will join Canon Medical in booth 1933 at this year's Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting in Chicago, December 1-6. Join us for special events within the Canon Medical booth 1933 for discussions around enterprise imaging, implementation and interoperability. Learn more vitalimages.com/RSNA.

Accelerated Performance: Advanced Visualization

With the latest release 7.11, Vital expands its legacy Advanced Visualization product Vitrea with product enhancements that help improve workability and support performance with innovative modality applications. Vital relies on innovative technology providers like NVIDIA to accelerate its solutions for clinicians. NVIDIA Quadro GPUs power Vital Images to enable higher quality, interactive 3D patient imagery in their diagnoses.

Why Enterprise Imaging, Why Now? with Baptist Health

Tuesday, December 3 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. | Booth 1933

Hear Baptist Health’s decision to implement an enterprise imaging strategy and the accompanying phases of the process including the analysis of their organizational needs, the exploration and selection of the solution and vendor as well as planning the implementation.

Together, with the global power of Canon Medical, discover a complete solution for the entire care path: Scan, Diagnose & Treat, Share, and Analyze. Our comprehensive enterprise imaging solution seamlessly integrates, optimizes and shares data across all networks, regardless of vendor or system. With Canon Medical, we make collaborative imaging possible. Learn more and register today at vitalimages.com/RSNA.

Innovating the Future of Collaborative Imaging

Sunday, December 1 at 3:30 p.m. | RSNA Innovation Theater

Join us at the RSNA Innovation Theater for a presentation around the future of imaging. Learn how Vital is embedding automation services in line with Vendor Neutral Archive message orchestration and data flow services in real time, bringing the AI algorithms to the data versus sending the data to the AI algorithm.  

"We continue to help advance the healthcare solution of organizations, like Baptist Health, using the latest technology that Vital has to offer," says Jim Litterer, President and CEO of Vital. “For the last 3 decades Vital has leveraged smart algorithms at the click of a button. Now we’re removing those clicks making Vitrea even more intelligent, enabling precision diagnostics, smart actionable workflows, clinical decision support and imaging-centric population health management – defining the future of collaborative imaging helping to improve patient care.” Find Vital at RSNA 2019 in booth 1933 in the South Hall of McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, December 1-6. Learn more at vitalimages.com/RSNA.

About Vital®
Vital, a Canon Group company, has a legacy of leadership in healthcare imaging using smart algorithms and techniques of innovation spanning 30 years. As a premier provider of an Enterprise Imaging (EI) solution focused on interoperability, Vital transforms and seamlessly connects disparate PACS and other data into an efficient, perceptive and interoperable EI solution. Through modular and scalable enterprise message orchestration, enterprise visualization and enterprise analytics solutions, Vital's Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging solution makes data accessible across the entire enterprise when and where providers need it. Today, Vital is selectively embedding intelligence and leveraging decades of smart algorithms in advanced visualization to give clinicians the ability to make real-time decisions for today's empowered healthcare consumer and enhancing the patient care experience. For more information on how Vital is shaping the future of healthcare technology, visit www.vitalimages.com, or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

For more information contact:
Jessica Baker
(952) 487-9713
jbaker@vitalimages.com
www.vitalimages.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
