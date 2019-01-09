Join the Alliance for Consumer Education at the NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo

Alliance for Consumer Education:
WHAT:
The Alliance
for Consumer Education (ACE) invites individuals and families
to visit its booth at the NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo
to get the facts about how air fresheners and other household
products can help maintain a clean and fresh home and enhance
health, happiness, and overall well-being.
Stop by the booth to pick up a free Air Care Mythbusters Guide and
sign up to win a Healthy Starts at Home cleaning essentials
kit filled with household products from industry-leading brands as
well as advice on how to use, store, and dispose them properly. If
you can’t join us in-person, tune into Facebook for updates and
giveaways.
WHEN:
Saturday, January 12, 2019 -- 9:00 AM EST - 5:00 PM EST
Sunday, January 13, 2019 -- 9:00 AM EST - 4:00 PM EST
|
WHERE:
Alliance for Consumer Education Booth 2530
Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Halls B & C
801 Mount Vernon Place, NW Washington, D.C. 20001
Click
here for directions
WHO:
About The Alliance for Consumer Education
The Alliance for Consumer Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit
organization founded in 2000 to educate the public about the
correct use, storage, and disposal of household and institutional
products. ACE is backed and informed by an influential board of
household product specialist, scientists, and injury prevention
experts. Its core education programs are: Inhalant
Abuse Prevention, Health
& Wellbeing, and Consumer
Care. For more information about ACE visit consumered.org.
Visit www.healthystartsathome.org
for actionable home care tips, informative articles, and
downloadable resources, including a New
Homeowners Cleaning Checklist and printable Chore
Cards for Kids.
About the NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health and Fitness Expo
The 26th annual NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo will host
hundreds of exhibitors at this free family friendly event. Join
free fitness classes and meet special guests like hometown heroes
from The Voice, soccer legend Mauricio Cienfuegos, Olivia Poff and
Sunny, the Puppy with a Purpose from Today, and American Ninja
Warrior Lance Pekus. Learn more about what you can expect at the
2019 Expo by clicking
here.
