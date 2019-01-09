Log in
Join the Alliance for Consumer Education at the NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo

01/09/2019 | 04:58pm EST

Visit booth 2530 for a chance to win a Healthy Starts at Home cleaning essentials kit

Alliance for Consumer Education:

   
WHAT:

The Alliance for Consumer Education (ACE) invites individuals and families to visit its booth at the NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo to get the facts about how air fresheners and other household products can help maintain a clean and fresh home and enhance health, happiness, and overall well-being.

 

Stop by the booth to pick up a free Air Care Mythbusters Guide and sign up to win a Healthy Starts at Home cleaning essentials kit filled with household products from industry-leading brands as well as advice on how to use, store, and dispose them properly. If you can’t join us in-person, tune into Facebook for updates and giveaways.

 
WHEN: Saturday, January 12, 2019 -- 9:00 AM EST - 5:00 PM EST

Sunday, January 13, 2019 -- 9:00 AM EST - 4:00 PM EST

 
WHERE:

Alliance for Consumer Education Booth 2530

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Halls B & C
801 Mount Vernon Place, NW Washington, D.C. 20001

Click here for directions

 
WHO:

About The Alliance for Consumer Education

The Alliance for Consumer Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2000 to educate the public about the correct use, storage, and disposal of household and institutional products. ACE is backed and informed by an influential board of household product specialist, scientists, and injury prevention experts. Its core education programs are: Inhalant Abuse Prevention, Health & Wellbeing, and Consumer Care. For more information about ACE visit consumered.org. Visit www.healthystartsathome.org for actionable home care tips, informative articles, and downloadable resources, including a New Homeowners Cleaning Checklist and printable Chore Cards for Kids.

 
About the NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health and Fitness Expo

The 26th annual NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo will host hundreds of exhibitors at this free family friendly event. Join free fitness classes and meet special guests like hometown heroes from The Voice, soccer legend Mauricio Cienfuegos, Olivia Poff and Sunny, the Puppy with a Purpose from Today, and American Ninja Warrior Lance Pekus. Learn more about what you can expect at the 2019 Expo by clicking here.

 


© Business Wire 2019
