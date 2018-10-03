Joining Forces with Cloudera: Creating the World’s Leading Next Generation Data Platform

Today we made a very exciting announcement about the future of Hortonworks - we announced that we have agreed to combine with Cloudera in a merger of equals. Together, Hortonworks and Cloudera will create the industry's first enterprise data cloud for enabling actionable insights from the Edge to AI. This exciting combination will expand our customer reach and opportunity, as we accelerate innovation for IoT, streaming, hybrid cloud, data management, data warehousing and machine learning/AI.

We are witnessing the biggest business model transformation since the Industrial Revolution. The modern data architecture grows more complex and demanding each day as the volume of data continues to explode. Since our founding in 2011, Hortonworks has worked tirelessly to enable the modern data architecture, of which hybrid (multi-cloud, on-premises and at the Edge) is a key feature. We were the first in our industry to introduce a service that connects data platforms on multiple tiers, and on a global scale. We have taken Hortonworks from a leading Hadoop provider to one of the industry's premier global data management platform companies, and we have defined the next generation data architecture to address a very large, complex and fast growing market.

Now is the time for us to accelerate our growth and Cloudera is the right organization to join us as we embark on the next chapter of our evolution.

Cloudera has a like-minded approach to next generation data management and analytics solutions for hybrid deployments. Like Hortonworks, Cloudera believes data can drive high velocity business model transformations, and has innovated in ways that benefit the market and create new revenue opportunities. We are confident that our combined company will be ideally positioned to redefine the future of data as we extend our leadership and expand our offerings.

This transformational event will create benefits and growth opportunities for our stakeholders. Together with Cloudera, we will accelerate market development, fuel innovation and produce substantial benefits for our customers, partners, employees and the community.

By merging Cloudera's investments in data warehousing and machine learning with Hortonworks' investments in end-to-end data management, we are generating a winning combination, which will establish the standard for hybrid cloud data management.

Unleashing the Enterprise Data Cloud

A platform is only as good as its community - and we are expanding and enhancing both. Since our founding, we have known that nothing beats community-based open source innovation. We will offer a superior unified platform built on open source standards that is simpler for partners to integrate and connect to, and together, we'll serve more than 800 customers with over $100,000 in ARR, through enhanced partnerships with public cloud vendors and systems integrators.

As we identified with the Open Hybrid Architecture Initiative, containers will play a more significant role in enabling cloud-like architectures that customers can run anywhere with decoupled compute and storage. In simple terms, our customers will experience the cloud inside their own data centers just like they do in the public cloud. Powering a public cloud experience everywhere is key to widespread adoption. The first enterprise data cloud fulfills this cloud everywhere vision and provides the ease of use and elasticity of the public cloud from the data center, to the Edge and everywhere in between.

In short, we will be able to deliver a superior unified platform and clear industry standard based on open source. We will empower data-driven innovation for the benefit of the open source community.

Sharing Similar Cultures Grounded in Innovation and Integrity

Both of our organizations believe that the best way to improve the community is through an approach that is flexible, unified and open. Our companies are each grounded in innovation and integrity and share a commitment to customer success.

Over the years, Cloudera has developed a great respect and admiration for our highly talented workforce. We are excited that the employees of the combined company will thrive as the organization invests in its people and enhances career opportunities and skill sets.

Looking Ahead

We currently expect to close the transaction during the first quarter of calendar year 2019, following stockholder approval, U.S. regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions. In the meantime, Hortonworks and Cloudera will continue to operate as separate companies as we begin planning to capitalize on the best practices from both companies to strengthen our growth prospects and better serve our customers.

I hope you share my excitement about the future of data, the future for Hortonworks and the tremendous opportunities ahead. Thank you for your continued support.

