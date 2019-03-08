Joint : Chiropractic Opens 1st Chiropractic Clinic in Massachusetts

Demand for Convenient Chiropractic Care Leads to New Location in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Mass. (February 27, 2019) -The Joint Chiropractic - Burlington has officially opened its doors to the first of its kind clinic in all of Massachusetts. The new chiropractic office is located at 6 Wayside Road inside the existing Relax The Back store, where local residents can easily and affordably access routine chiropractic care.

Led by Dr. John Gallant, The Joint is sure to 'adjust' the accessibility and ease of chiropractic care for Burlington patients with its no-appointment, no insurance and no-hassle business model and team of experienced local chiropractic care experts. The Joint's membership model allows patients seeking pain relief and prevention in Burlington to customize ongoing treatment plans or receive preventative chiropractic exams, as prescribed by their chiropractor. Plus, patients can use their membership at any of The Joint Chiropractic offices nationwide. In addition to their wide array of products promoting total body wellness, Relax The Back customers in Burlington will now be able to receive much-needed chiropractic care on terms that fit any lifestyle.

'We are eager to educate the community about the health benefits of chiropractic care,' said Dr. Gallant. 'At The Joint, we are very passionate about meeting our patients' specific needs. Customizing each adjustment to the individual's spine and other joints in the body is an effective way to relieve pain and promote overall wellness.'

With 17 years of private practice experience and a doctorate of chiropractic from Logan College in Chesterfield, Missouri, Dr. John Gallant joins The Joint with a passion for working with people. He also holds a certification in chiropractic acupuncture, furthering helping patients find relief.

For more information on The Joint Chiropractic's services, visit the brand's website.

About The Joint Chiropractic

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint is an emerging growth company that is reinventing chiropractic care by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Its no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With more than 425 clinics nationwide and nearly 5 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a leader in the chiropractic profession. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. For more information about The Joint's franchise opportunities, visit: www.thejoint.com/franchise

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices. This clinic is owned and operated by Relax the Back Company Stores, LLC.

Media Contacts

The Joint Corp.

Margie Wojciechowski

margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com

Office: (480) 245-5960 x 210

All Points Public Relations

Sydney Thompson

sthompson@allpointspr.com

Office: (847) 897-7494

Leadership claim based on network size. The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material contained on this page are for informational purposes only. The purpose of this post is to promote broad consumer understanding and knowledge of various health topics, including but not limited to the benefits of chiropractic care, exercise and nutrition. It is not intended to provide or be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your chiropractor, physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this page.