Joint : Chiropractic Opens 24th Chiropractic Clinic in Greater Los Angeles

Demand for Convenient Chiropractic Care Leads to New Location in Azusa

AZUSA, Calif. - The Joint Corp., the fastest-growing chiropractic franchise in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Harkins Chiropractic Corp. to open a new clinic in response to increased demand for convenient affordable routine chiropractic care. The Joint Chiropractic - Azusa office is located at 866 E. Alosta Avenue and is the 24th The Joint location in Los Angeles county.

'The shift toward consumer convenience in the healthcare industry has been encouraging for The Joint,' said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Chiropractic. 'Our expansion into the Azusa market reflects an important achievement in our growth plans while supporting consumers looking for greater health and wellness choices in their communities.'

Led by Dr. Arthur Lewis, D.C. and Dr. Charles Lundin, D.C., The Joint is sure to 'adjust' the accessibility and ease of chiropractic care for Azusa patients with its no-appointment, no insurance and no-hassle business model and team of experienced local chiropractic care experts. The Joint's membership model allows patients seeking pain relief and prevention in Azusa to customize ongoing treatment plans or receive preventative chiropractic exams, as prescribed by their chiropractor. Plus, patients can use their membership at any of The Joint Chiropractic offices nationwide.

'We are eager to educate the community about the health benefits of chiropractic care,' said Dr. Lewis. 'At The Joint, we are very passionate about meeting our patients' specific needs. Customizing each adjustment to the individual's spine and other joints in the body is an effective way to relieve pain and promote overall wellness.'

Dr. Lewis is a 2013 graduate from Southern California University of Health Sciences. An avid martial artist since his youth, Dr. Lewis was inspired to become a chiropractor due to the idea of learning natural techniques to improve the health of patients using the power of chiropractic care. He has spent numerous postgraduate Doctorate hours training in neurology, nutrition, sports injury and spinal injuries, and serves a wide range of patients from athletes, pediatrics, the elderly and more.

Dr. Charles Lundin has been practicing chiropractic care for more than 23 years, since his graduation from Southern California University of Health Sciences in 1996. Dr. Lundin chose to dedicate his life to chiropractic because of the pure and natural ways of healing through adjustments.

For more information about The Joint Chiropractic or to find a clinic, visit www.thejoint.com.

About The Joint Chiropractic

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint is an emerging growth company that is reinventing chiropractic care by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Its no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With more than 425 clinics nationwide and nearly 5 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a leader in the chiropractic profession. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. For more information about The Joint's franchise opportunities, visit: www.thejoint.com/franchise

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices. This clinic is owned and operated by Harkins Chiropractic Corp of Southern California PC and managed by The Joint Corp.

Media Contacts

The Joint Corp.

Margie Wojciechowski

margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com

Office: (480) 245-5960 x 210

All Points Public Relations

Sydney Thompson

sthompson@allpointspr.com

Office: (847) 897-7494

Leadership claim based on network size. The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material contained on this page are for informational purposes only. The purpose of this post is to promote broad consumer understanding and knowledge of various health topics, including but not limited to the benefits of chiropractic care, exercise and nutrition. It is not intended to provide or be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your chiropractor, physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this page.