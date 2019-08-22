Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Joint : Chiropractic is the Official Chiropractor for Georgia Tech Athletics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:28am EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (August 22, 2019) -The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's leading chiropractic franchise, is proud to announce it is the official chiropractor for Georgia Tech Athletics for the 2019-2020 Academic Year.

This partnership reflects the strong relationship between chiropractic care and athletic performance. Chiropractic provides a safe, natural and drug-free option to relieve pain, as well as preventative benefits vital to keeping the body balanced, flexible and functioning at its best.

'We are honored to begin this relationship with Georgia Tech Athletics which underscores the correlation between sports, training and exercise with chiropractic care,' said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO The Joint Corp. 'There are many physical demands of being an elite competitor and The Joint is proud to support the athletes at Georgia Tech to be their best - every day and for every game.'

For athletes, chiropractic adjustments have the potential to ease pain, increase range of motion and help them avoid injuries. Experts estimate that 90 percent of all world-class athletes use chiropractic care to prevent injuries and improve their performance.

'We are thrilled to partner with The Joint Chiropractic. Improving the quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care is at the core of The Joint's mission and we are excited to team up in support of Georgia Tech Athletics,' said Dave Bouteiller, general manager of Georgia Tech Sports Properties.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 460 locations nationwide and over 6 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked number 109 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For information, www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

About Georgia Tech Athletics

With 400-plus student-athletes across 17 varsity sports, Georgia Tech athletics competes at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics as a member of NCAA Division I and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), while also developing young people who will change the world. Georgia Tech athletics has long been a leader in innovation in college athletics with the NCAA CHAMPS/Life Skills Program (known as the Total Person Program at GT), commitments to athletics scholarships until a student-athlete graduates and the use of virtual reality in recruiting among the many concepts that originated on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets have won five national championships during their illustrious history (four in football - 1917, 1928, 1952 and 1990; one in women's tennis - 2007), appeared in two Final Fours in men's basketball (1990 and 2004) and three College World Series in baseball (1994, 2002 and 2006). Combining world-class education with top-notch athletics, Georgia Tech athletics has produced 85 Academic All-Americans.

Media Contacts

The Joint Corp.
Margie Wojciechowski
margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com
Office: (480) 245-5960 x 210

Leadership claim based on network size. The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material contained on this page are for informational purposes only. The purpose of this post is to promote broad consumer understanding and knowledge of various health topics, including but not limited to the benefits of chiropractic care, exercise and nutrition. It is not intended to provide or be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your chiropractor, physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this page.

Disclaimer

The Joint Corp. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 05:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:55aCURASAN : still on track despite of weaker second quarter
EQ
01:54aROKMASTER RESOURCES : Closes $93,000 Final Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
01:52aMITSUBISHI ESTATE : Tokyo skyline reaches for new heights with $5.5 billion Mori project
RE
01:51aDutch fintech firm Adyen first-half core earnings soar
RE
01:48aBAM 2019H1 : adjusted pre-tax loss of 27.2m; FY 2019 margin outlook of around 1% confirmed
PU
01:48aCENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Webinar Presentation - Company Update
AQ
01:47aSwiss telecom Sunrise touts $6.4 billion UPC deal, blasts shareholder as 'self-serving'
RE
01:46aACTIC : Continued adjustment with clear targets in sight
AQ
01:46aBASWARE OYJ : Change in Board of Directors of Basware
AQ
01:43aMEGASTAR DEVELOPMENT : Samples 308g Silver and 1.07g Gold Along 530-Meter Vein System at Yautepec
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL) : POWERCELL SWEDEN PUBL : Strong result following agreement with Bosch
4NOVA MINERALS LTD : NOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX:NVA) CEO Letter to Shareholders
5Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group