Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Joint EU debt must not become a regular thing - Germany's Weidmann

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 11:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin

A decision by European leaders to issue joint debt to finance coronavirus aid for weaker member states should remain an exemption and not serve as a blueprint for future budget challenges, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Sunday.

European Union leaders on Tuesday clinched an historic deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies following a fractious summit lasting almost five days.

The agreement paves the way for the European Commission, the EU's executive, to raise up to 750 billions euros on capital markets on behalf of all 27 states, an unprecedented act of solidarity in almost seven decades of integration.

"It's important that the EU has proven its capability to act in the crisis," Weidmann told Funke media group in an interview, adding that showing solidarity also in financial terms was the right thing to do in the current crisis.

But Weidmann added the agreed debt mechanism should remain an exemption and that strict conditions had to be attached to the financial aid.

"Control mechanisms are needed to ensure that funds are used sensibly and efficiently," Weidmann said.

"Generally, I think joint debt for extensive transfers is questionable. At the very least, the package should not serve as a springboard for large-scale EU debt for regular household financing," he said.

The central bank chief also pointed to the current developments in the United States, an important trading partner for Germany.

"The U.S. loosened some of its measures early on and is now tightening them up again in some places. This stop-and-go is certainly difficult for the economy," Weidmann said.

"In any case, this shows how important it is to stay vigilant, to closely monitor the infection process and to prevent a flare-up."

Turning to Germany, Weidmann said Europe's largest economy had passed the peak of the pandemic as well as the low point of the economic crisis. Retail sales were picking up again and production was also increasing.

"Overall, the data shows that the economy bottomed out in spring and is now gradually recovering," Weidman said.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aMalaysia's mega 1MDB scandal that brought down a prime minister
RE
12:26aMalaysia faces crucial graft test as Najib’s first 1MDB verdict looms
RE
07/25Joint EU debt must not become a regular thing - Germany's Weidmann
RE
07/25BANK OF JAMAICA : Results for GOJ Issue July 24 2020
PU
07/25Argentina says it will not raise 'last' debt offer, willing to tweak legal terms
RE
07/25Trump administration backs partial extension of jobless benefits through year's end
RE
07/25FSC MEDIA RELEASE : Ninth Annual FSC Life Insurance Conference pdf
PU
07/25Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang
RE
07/25DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA aims to make Filipino rice farmers competitive
PU
07/25NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : PPE = Politics, Pressure and Economics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EasyJet and British Airways plan to continue UK-Spain flights
2BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Monday, July 27
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : July 25, 2020 PG&E Corporation Provides Update on Equity Exit Financing Over-Allotme..
4Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Wins Finance Holdings, Inc. and Certain O..
5ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : ORANGE BELGIUM S A : Disclosure of transactions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group