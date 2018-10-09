Joint Industry Statement on Self-Driving Trucks and Federal Automated Vehicle Guidance 3.0

Embark Trucks, Kodiak Robotics, Starsky Robotics, and TuSimple issued
the following statement in response to recent United States Department
of Transportation federal guidance on autonomous vehicles:
As leaders of the emerging self-driving truck industry, we would like to
thank Secretary Chao, Administrator Martinez and the United States
Department of Transportation (USDOT) for their leadership and vision in
releasing Automated Vehicles 3.0: Preparing for the Future of
Transportation (AV 3.0) on October 4. We are grateful to USDOT for
providing a sound, flexible, and safety-oriented framework for
self-driving commercial vehicles.
We support the six automation principles outlined in AV 3.0, and welcome
USDOT’s commitment to a technology-neutral approach that encourages
competition and innovation. Given the rapid changes in our industry, we
strongly agree that USDOT’s voluntary, consensus-based, and
performance-oriented standards will provide a sensible approach to
ensuring safety while creating a path for the integration of Automated
Driving System (ADS) technologies into the freight ecosystem.
Specific to commercial vehicles, we concur with the Federal Motor
Carrier Safety Administration’s position that existing administrative
processes are sufficient to allow operation of ADS-equipped Commercial
Motor Vehicles (CMV), and that regulations should not assume that the
CMV driver is always a human or that a human is necessarily present
onboard a commercial vehicle during its operation.
Given the interstate applications of our technology, we are encouraged
to see USDOT call for a consistent regulatory and operational
environment across states and reiterate its preemption authority in the
application of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. Creating a
seamless national regulatory structure for self-driving trucks is
critical to ensuring their safety and efficiency benefits are fully
realized.
We believe AV 3.0 lays out a common-sense pathway for the operation of
self-driving trucks in interstate commerce and applaud USDOT’s work in
achieving this milestone. We look forward to continuing our work in
consultation with USDOT to develop and deploy this important technology.
