Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Joint Industry Statement on Self-Driving Trucks and Federal Automated Vehicle Guidance 3.0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 08:59pm CEST

Embark Trucks, Kodiak Robotics, Starsky Robotics, and TuSimple issued the following statement in response to recent United States Department of Transportation federal guidance on autonomous vehicles:

As leaders of the emerging self-driving truck industry, we would like to thank Secretary Chao, Administrator Martinez and the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) for their leadership and vision in releasing Automated Vehicles 3.0: Preparing for the Future of Transportation (AV 3.0) on October 4. We are grateful to USDOT for providing a sound, flexible, and safety-oriented framework for self-driving commercial vehicles.

We support the six automation principles outlined in AV 3.0, and welcome USDOT’s commitment to a technology-neutral approach that encourages competition and innovation. Given the rapid changes in our industry, we strongly agree that USDOT’s voluntary, consensus-based, and performance-oriented standards will provide a sensible approach to ensuring safety while creating a path for the integration of Automated Driving System (ADS) technologies into the freight ecosystem.

Specific to commercial vehicles, we concur with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s position that existing administrative processes are sufficient to allow operation of ADS-equipped Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV), and that regulations should not assume that the CMV driver is always a human or that a human is necessarily present onboard a commercial vehicle during its operation.

Given the interstate applications of our technology, we are encouraged to see USDOT call for a consistent regulatory and operational environment across states and reiterate its preemption authority in the application of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. Creating a seamless national regulatory structure for self-driving trucks is critical to ensuring their safety and efficiency benefits are fully realized.

We believe AV 3.0 lays out a common-sense pathway for the operation of self-driving trucks in interstate commerce and applaud USDOT’s work in achieving this milestone. We look forward to continuing our work in consultation with USDOT to develop and deploy this important technology.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:12pLIFE ON EARTH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pVALUE LINE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pFletcher named President of WEC Energy Group
PR
04:11pGrowLife, Inc. to Host Event at Calgary Flagship Store to Celebrate Canada’s Legalization of Adult-Use Cannabis
GL
04:11pGROWLIFE : to Host Event at Calgary Flagship Store to Celebrate Canada’s Legalization of Adult-Use Cannabis
AQ
04:11pINDEPENDENT BANK CORP. : ’s Third Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement
BU
04:11pTHE9 LIMITED : Announces its Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market
PR
04:11pPlayerSpotlight
AQ
04:11pLeverett resigns as WEC Energy Group President; will remain on board of directors
PR
04:11pChemical Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
2ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora launches new charm offensive, and necklaces too
5PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : PRETIUM RESOURCES INC.: Brucejack Mine Q3 2018 Production Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.