Joint Media Statement of The 23rd AEM Plus Three Consultation

Adopted

In order to take forward the Joint ASEAN Plus Three Ministerial Statement on Mitigating the Economic Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, which was adopted at the

Special ASEAN Plus Three Economic Ministers' Virtual Conference Meeting on

COVID-19 Response on 4 June 2020 into concrete actions, the Ministers endorsed the ASEAN Plus Three Plan of Action (APT POA) on Mitigating the Economic Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Ministers expressed their hopes that the APT POA will induce collaboration and coordination between ASEAN and the Plus Three countries, as well as prepare the region for future emergency situations, and achieve post- pandemic economic recovery.

The Ministers reaffirmed their strong commitment to upholding an open, free, non-discriminatory and rules-based multilateral trading system and acknowledge of the importance of transparent and predictable trade and investment environment to drive economic recovery in the post-pandemic period, particularly in helping businesses to move towards more resilient and sustainable growth. In this regard, the Ministers reiterated their support to ensure the enforcement of existing international rules as well as for the WTO reform.

The Ministers welcomed the finalisation of the revised Terms of Reference for the Joint Study on "10+3 Cooperation for Improvement of Supply Chain Connectivity", noted the Executive Summary of the Sub-Reports which contains preliminary directions of policy recommendations and looked forward to the Final Joint Study to be submitted to the 23 rd ASEAN Plus Three Summit in November 2020.

The Ministers noted the strong interest from members of the East Asia Business Council on the signing of the RCEP Agreement this year, and its recommendations for improving trade facilitation and supply chain connectivity in the region to maintain economic growth in the midst of the COVID-19. The Ministers also noted the EABC's recommendation for strengthening cooperation in food and agriculture reserve. The Ministers welcomed results of the 5 th EABC Survey, which provides insights on the changing demand for business digital adoption in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the publication of the Customs Procedure eBook that aims to provide an integrated source of information related to customs procedures for ease of use by MSMEs. The Ministers also thanked the EABC for its continued interest and support to ensure that East Asia will come out stronger, more integrated and globally competitive from the COVID-19 pandemic.