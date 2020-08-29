Joint Media Statement the Twenty-Fifth AEM-CER Consultations

ADOPTED

In light of the ongoing disruption and impact of COVID-19, the Ministers resolved to take forward the upgrade negotiations with urgency to ensure that

AANZFTA remains fit for purpose, and to provide a signal of AANZFTA Parties' commitment to regional integration. The Ministers encouraged lead negotiators to meet as soon as possible, in order to explore creative ways to expedite and take forward the AANZFTA Upgrade Negotiations, in light of the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a view to concluding the Second Protocol to Amend the AANZFTA in an expedited timeframe. The Ministers noted that upgrade discussions would be held virtually until such time as in person meetings could be held. The Ministers also encouraged officials to consider incorporating provisions that could facilitate trade and investment to remove unnecessary barriers to restore confidence among businesses and consumers so that the region can emerge together strongly in post-pandemic environment.

The Ministers welcomed the full implementation of the AANZFTA Tariff Reduction Schedules (TRS) and the Product Specific Rule Schedule (PSR) in HS 2017 by all AANZFTA Parties.

The Ministers looked forward to the holding of the 12 th AANZFTA Joint Committee and the 9 th ASEAN-CER Integration Partnership Forum at the earliest possible time.

The Ministers appreciated the commitment from Australia and New Zealand for the continued support to the ANZFTA Economic Cooperation Support Programme (AECSP) until 2021. Noting the success of the AECSP, the Ministers welcomed

Australia's and New Zealand's commitment to introduce a successor programme for economic cooperation under the AANZFTA beyond 2021. The Ministers noted the Economic Cooperation Work Programme (ECWP) Prioritization Plan (EPP), and encouraged the effective implementation of the economic cooperation activities under the EPP, particularly in expediting the AANZFTA Upgrade Negotiations and contributing to the economic recovery of the AANZFTA Parties from the impact of COVID-19.

The Ministers acknowledged that the importance of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) continues to grow in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To this end, the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to sign the RCEP Agreement in 2020, which will serve as a clear signal of the region's unwavering support for the multilateral trading system, regional integration as well as economic development across the region. The Ministers also underscored the importance of bringing back business confidence to facilitate post-pandemic recovery and agreed to intensify coordinated efforts in promoting economic and social resilience in the region.