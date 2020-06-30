Joint Press Communiqué: Chile and the European Union celebrated the 6th Round of Negotiations on the modernised Association Agreement

The sixth Negotiation Round of the Political and Cooperation Pillar of the modernised Association Agreement between Chile and the European Union was held by means of videoconference on Thursday 25 of June. The delegations were headed by the Chief Negotiators, on the European side by the Managing Director for the Americas of the European External Action Service, Edita Hrdá, and on the Chilean side, by the acting Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Ambassador Raúl Fernández.

During the session, issues concerning indigenous peoples, Ocean Governance, Cooperation in Agriculture and Rural Development, Transport, and aspects related to the Institutional Framework and the General and Final Provisions of the Agreement were discussed.

The progress made in this 6th Round of the Political and Cooperation Pillar reflects the fruitful work conducted by both technical teams, as well as the common interest shared by Chile and the European Union in order to advance and deepen the bilateral relationship. At this stage of the negotiations, both sides have reached consensus in most of the areas and articles considered in the Political and Cooperation Pillar.

The success of the 6th Negotiation Round, in a context of global pandemics, shows the excellent relationship between Chile and the EU, the spirit of strengthening them, and the joint will to continue making progress on shared visions.

The 6th Round of the modernisation process, which started in November 2017, has achieved significant progress, contributing to project the future bilateral relationship at the highest level.