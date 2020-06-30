Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Joint Press Communiqué: Chile and the European Union celebrated the 6th Round of Negotiations on the modernised Association Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 01:14pm EDT

The sixth Negotiation Round of the Political and Cooperation Pillar of the modernised Association Agreement between Chile and the European Union was held by means of videoconference on Thursday 25 of June. The delegations were headed by the Chief Negotiators, on the European side by the Managing Director for the Americas of the European External Action Service, Edita Hrdá, and on the Chilean side, by the acting Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Ambassador Raúl Fernández.

During the session, issues concerning indigenous peoples, Ocean Governance, Cooperation in Agriculture and Rural Development, Transport, and aspects related to the Institutional Framework and the General and Final Provisions of the Agreement were discussed.

The progress made in this 6th Round of the Political and Cooperation Pillar reflects the fruitful work conducted by both technical teams, as well as the common interest shared by Chile and the European Union in order to advance and deepen the bilateral relationship. At this stage of the negotiations, both sides have reached consensus in most of the areas and articles considered in the Political and Cooperation Pillar.

The success of the 6th Negotiation Round, in a context of global pandemics, shows the excellent relationship between Chile and the EU, the spirit of strengthening them, and the joint will to continue making progress on shared visions.

The 6th Round of the modernisation process, which started in November 2017, has achieved significant progress, contributing to project the future bilateral relationship at the highest level.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 17:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pPACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results
BU
01:56pJoint Statement From the Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and the Exchange Bondholder Group
PR
01:55pPioneer Bank and FHLB Dallas Award Grants to Two Nonprofits
BU
01:55pWATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Publishes Its 2019 Sustainability Report
BU
01:55pBACK TO WORK : 10 Solutions That Empower Companies As They Reopen
GL
01:55pSTS GROUP AG : Andreas Becker recalled as member of the board
EQ
01:54pQIAGEN N : shareholders approve all agenda items related to acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific at Annual General Meeting
PU
01:54pURAC Accreditation Ensures Quality in Uncertain Times with Temporarily Reduced Pricing
GL
01:53pYANGARRA RESOURCES : Announces Completion of Borrowing Base Review
AQ
01:53pGENMAB A/S : Capital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3Shell to cut asset values by up to $22 billion after coronavirus hit
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
5EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group