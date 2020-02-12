Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Joint Statement from the President of the United States and the President of the Republic of Ecuador

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 09:46pm EST

Today, President Donald J. Trump met with the President of the Republic of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, signaling the historic turn in bilateral ties between our two countries. President Trump recognized Ecuador as the 'Gateway to the Andes' that will help foster a mutually beneficial relationship for the region. The two leaders discussed Ecuador's leadership role in advancing security, prosperity, and democracy in the Western Hemisphere.

President Trump applauded President Moreno's stewardship of Ecuador to achieve a peaceful and democratic transition away from '21st century socialism,' to a democratic society focused on the defense of basic rights and a free market economy with a strong foundation in growth and job creation. The United States will continue supporting President Moreno's efforts to implement much-needed economic reforms to strengthen the economy, balance public finances, and revive growth in Ecuador.

The two leaders discussed support for Interim President Juan Guaidó as the legitimate president of Venezuela and agreed on the importance of increasing international pressure on the illegitimate regime of Nicolas Maduro to end the ongoing crisis, restore democracy, and protect human rights. Furthermore, both leaders affirmed their support for Bolivia's democratic transition process.

President Trump and President Moreno discussed the recently signed Growth in the Americas Memorandum of Understanding that creates new opportunities for greater United States investment in energy and infrastructure in Ecuador. To further demonstrate the commitment of the United States to increasing economic and commercial ties with Ecuador, President Trump announced that the United States Trade Representative will send a high-level delegation of the Trade and Investment Council to Ecuador in April 2020. In addition, United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Adam Boehler will visit Ecuador in the coming months to explore new financing opportunities.

President Trump and President Moreno committed to explore new areas in trade, investment, and job creation, which will benefit both countries. The United States and Ecuador will develop a road map in the short term to improve our existing bilateral trade relationship based on a sound investment environment and fair market access.

Strengthening bilateral security cooperation is a priority for our two countries. President Trump and President Moreno committed to continue working to strengthen bilateral security cooperation and combat transnational crime, drug trafficking, money laundering, terrorism, and corruption. We thank the Government of Ecuador for signing the Automated Targeting System-Global agreement that will help strengthen border controls.

President Moreno reaffirmed his pledge to strengthen the legal and regulatory framework to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex with respect to access to credit, which is consistent with the Government of Ecuador's commitment to support the objectives of the Women Global Development and Prosperity program (W-GDP). The United States welcomes Ecuador's support for W-GDP and its efforts to increase women's economic empowerment in the Western Hemisphere. In addition, we look forward to reopening our United States Agency for International Development office in Ecuador in March 2020.

This visit demonstrates the commitment of our two great countries to support like-minded nations in the region that share the common democratic principles of freedom, rule of law, economic and social development, and free and competitive markets. Both countries look forward to working together on trade, security, and regional priorities and to further discussions at the next United States-Ecuador Bilateral Expanded Political Dialogue in May 2020.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 02:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:42pDENBURY RESOURCES : Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results and Conference Call
AQ
10:39pFoxconn says recent Reuters reports on factory resumption in China were not factual
RE
10:36pNGK INSULATORS : Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares and its Completion and Cancellation of Treasury Shares
PU
10:16pBANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (February 10)
PU
10:09pHeilind Asia will Exhibit at Booth H78 in Singapore Airshow 2020
BU
10:09pAVROBIO : Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of $100 Million of Common Stock
BU
10:01pCOMET RIDGE : 13 Feb 2020 Mahalo North Update
PU
10:01pEmerson Firm, PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation Involving Toyota RAV4 Hybrids
GL
10:01pCHROMOS MOLECULAR SY : Chorus Aviation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results
AQ
09:56pBORAL : Letters to Shareholders re Re-activation of DRP
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
2DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS sees small impact from coronavirus, fourth-quarter profits top estimates
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs in North America -- Reuters
4ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group