Joint Statement of Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan, the United States and the World Bank

Washington, DC - Ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan and their delegations met with the Secretary of the Treasury and the President of the World Bank, participating as observers, to continue negotiations on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), in Washington, D.C. on February 12-13, 2020.

The Ministers reviewed the progress achieved by their technical and legal teams and continued their discussions on the remaining issues necessary for a final agreement. The Ministers reaffirmed the importance of transboundary cooperation in the development of the Blue Nile to improve the lives of the people of Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan, and their shared commitment to concluding an agreement.

'The United States, with technical support from the World Bank, has agreed to facilitate the preparation of the final agreement for consideration by the Ministers and heads of state for conclusion by the end of the month,' said Steven T. Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury.

