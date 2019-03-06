Joint : is Official Chiropractor for Bulls & Salamanders in NC

The Joint Chiropractic is the Official Chiropractor for the Durham Bulls and Holly Springs Salamanders

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (February 27, 2019) - The Joint Chiropractic, the nation's leading chiropractic franchise, is proud to announce it is the official chiropractor of the Durham Bulls and Holly Springs Salamanders for the 2019 seasons.

This partnership reflects the strong relationship between chiropractic care and athletic performance. Chiropractic provides a safe, natural and drug-free option to relieve pain, as well as preventative benefits vital to keeping the body balanced, flexible and functioning at its best. For athletes, chiropractic adjustments have the potential to ease pain, increase range of motion and help them avoid injuries.

'We are honored to begin this relationship with the Durham Bulls and Holly Springs Salamanders and to be collaborating with such successful and storied organizations,' said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO The Joint Corp. 'Athletes use chiropractic care to prevent injuries and improve their performance, and we're proud to promote its benefits in the greater Triangle region.'

'We are excited to welcome The Joint Chiropractic to the Bulls and Salamanders families as a new corporate partner,' said Nick Bavin, Director of Corporate Sponsorships for the Durham Bulls and Holly Springs Salamanders. '2019 is set to be another thrilling season of baseball in the Triangle and having The Joint as part of the fun will be a great addition to both teams and all baseball fans.'

For more information on The Joint Chiropractic, visit www.thejoint.com

About The Joint Chiropractic

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint is an emerging growth company that is reinventing chiropractic care by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Its no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With more than 400 clinics nationwide and nearly 5 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a leader in the chiropractic profession. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. For more information about The Joint's franchise opportunities, visit: www.thejoint.com/franchise

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

About Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc.

Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc. is a diversified communications company which owns and/or operates WRAL-TV, WRAL Digital, WRAZ-TV, WRAZ Digital, WRAL-FM, WRAL-HD2, WCMC-FM, WCMC-HD1, WDNC-AM, WCMC-HD2, WCMC-HD3, WCLY-AM, WCMC-HD4, Microspace, CBC New Media Group and Wolfpack Sports Properties (a joint venture with Learfield) in Raleigh, NC; WILM-TV, WILT-LD and Sunrise Broadcasting in Wilmington, NC; The Durham Bulls Baseball Club, Bull City Hospitality and Bull Durham Beer Co., and the American Underground startup hub in Durham, NC; Holly Springs Salamanders in Holly Springs, NC; and real estate interests including the American Tobacco Historic District in Durham, NC, and Rocky Mount Mills in Rocky Mount, NC.

Media Contacts

The Joint Corp.

Margie Wojciechowski

margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com

Office: (480) 245-5960 x 210

Leadership claim based on network size. The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material contained on this page are for informational purposes only. The purpose of this post is to promote broad consumer understanding and knowledge of various health topics, including but not limited to the benefits of chiropractic care, exercise and nutrition. It is not intended to provide or be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your chiropractor, physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this page.