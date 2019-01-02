Jolimark : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
10,000,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Nil
|
Balance at close of the month
|
10,000,000,000
|
(2) Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2028
N/A
Description :Jolimark Holdings Limited 2/1/2019
Ordinary shares
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
0.01
|
100,000,000
|
Nil
|
0.01
|
100,000,000
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Authorised share
2. Preference SharesStock code :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/AN/A
|
Description :
|
|
No. of preference
|
shares
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
100,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No of preference No. of other classes
shares
of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
621,213,500
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Nil
Balance at close of the month
621,213,500
(Remark)III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Pre-IPO share option scheme
(13/06/2005 )
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. Pre-IPO share option scheme
(13/06/2005 )
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3. Pre-IPO share option scheme
(13/06/2005 )
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
Nil
Nil
Nil
Movement during the month
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer which may be
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
Nil
|
2,123,500
|
Nil
|
15,330,000
|
Nil
|
12,520,000
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
Nil
|
(Other class)
|
Nil
Exercised
Nil
Nil
Nil
CancelledLapsed
Nil
1,925,000
NilNil
Nil
NilNil
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of amount outstanding
Class and description 1. N/A
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A