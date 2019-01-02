Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jolimark : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 06:19am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

No. of ordinary

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

10,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2028

N/A

Description :Jolimark Holdings Limited 2/1/2019

Ordinary shares

Par value

capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

0.01

100,000,000

Nil

0.01

100,000,000

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Authorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/A

Description :

No. of preference

shares

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference No. of other classes

shares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

621,213,500

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Nil

Balance at close of the month

621,213,500

(Remark)III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Pre-IPO share option scheme

(13/06/2005 )

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Pre-IPO share option scheme

(13/06/2005 )

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. Pre-IPO share option scheme

(13/06/2005 )

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Nil

Nil

Nil

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

issuer which may be

issued pursuant thereto

as at close of the month

Nil

2,123,500

Nil

15,330,000

Nil

12,520,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

Nil

(Other class)

Nil

Exercised

Nil

Nil

Nil

CancelledLapsed

Nil

1,925,000

NilNil

Nil

NilNil

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Jolimark Holdings Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 05:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:00aNETFLIX : pulls comedy show episode in Saudi Arabia
AQ
01:59aCAST : and Henson Group Partner to Streamline Cloud Migration Assessments
PU
01:58aFRONTLINE : FRO – Increase in share capita
AQ
01:57aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
RE
01:54aRADISSON HOSPITALITY PUBL : Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Radisson in relation the mandatory public offer from a consortium led by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., including SINO-CEE Fund, through Aplite Holdings AB
PU
01:49aTALGA RESOURCES : Listed and Unlisted Options Expiry - Appendix 3B
PU
01:49aMMC BERHAD : Senai International Airport to Manage Kertih Airport Operations
PU
01:44aPW MEDTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2018-12
PU
01:44aSLIGRO FOOD : Sales Sligro Food Group 2018
PU
01:44aMAZDA MOTOR : Beat VAT with special deals
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
2REGEN CO LTD : REGEN : iLife Digital Technologies in radio show with Radio Olive
3PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD : Singapore, Malaysian markets bruised by gloomy Chinese data
4CALIMA ENERGY : 2 January 2019 – Montney Operations Update
5NETFLIX : NETFLIX : pulls comedy show episode in Saudi Arabia - media
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.