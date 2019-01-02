Jolimark : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Balance at close of the month 10,000,000,000 (2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2028

N/A

Description :Jolimark Holdings Limited 2/1/2019

Ordinary shares

Par value capital (HK$) (HK$) 0.01 100,000,000 Nil 0.01 100,000,000 Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

Authorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/A

Description : No. of preference shares

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference No. of other classes

shares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

621,213,500

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Nil

Balance at close of the month

621,213,500

(Remark)III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Pre-IPO share option scheme

(13/06/2005 )

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Pre-IPO share option scheme

(13/06/2005 )

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. Pre-IPO share option scheme

(13/06/2005 )

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Nil

Nil

Nil

Movement during the month No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month Nil 2,123,500 Nil 15,330,000 Nil 12,520,000 Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) Nil (Other class) Nil

Exercised

Nil

Nil

Nil

CancelledLapsed

Nil

1,925,000

NilNil

Nil

NilNil

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A