Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Jolted by pandemic, Malaysia first-quarter GDP seen shrinking for first time in decade - poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 01:41am EDT
Malaysia reopens majority of businesses after a shutdown to fight the coronavirus disease COVID-19 outbreak

By Joseph Sipalan

Malaysia's economy is expected to have contracted for the first time in more than a decade in the first quarter as the coronavirus crisis shattered private consumption and external demand.

The median forecast from a poll of 12 economists was for gross domestic product to decline 1.5% in January-March from a year earlier, the first contraction since the third quarter of 2009 during the global financial crisis.

Individual forecasts ranged from GDP growth of 0.8% to a decline of 4.2%. The GDP data is due on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia's third-largest economy took a heavy blow from sharp downturns in tourism, external trade and global crude prices, made worse by poor domestic activity due to curbs on movement and businesses, Alex Holmes, Asia economist for Capital Economics said in a research note on Friday.

"While a gradual easing of restrictions, both at home and abroad, should see activity rebound in the second half of the year, output is still likely to be much lower in 2020 than last year," said Holmes, who forecast the economy to contract 5.0% in 2020.

Malaysia's statistics department delayed the release of March's factory output data to Tuesday. No reason was given, but economists expect industrial production to have fallen sharply as most factories and businesses were ordered to stop operations to curb the spread of the virus.

Exports fell 4.7% in March as shipments declined across sectors and among trade partners.

In April, Malaysia's central bank had forecast the economy to either shrink by up to 2% or grow marginally by 0.5% this year due to the pandemic, stressing that "great uncertainty remains".

Last week, Bank Negara Malaysia made its third consecutive cut to its key interest rate <MYINTR=ECI> this year, bringing it down to a historic low of 2.00%.

Domestic activity would be of greater concern for Malaysia, as the coronavirus-led movement control order (MCO) had been "relatively stringent," Standard Chartered said in a note, adding that "the degree of uncertainty to the forecast is very high."

"More importantly, Q2 GDP is likely to be significantly worse than Q1 as the MCO has only just been eased to conditional MCO (CMCO) beginning 4 May."

Over 4 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally as of Sunday, with more than 277,000 fatalities. Malaysia has so far reported 6,656 coronavirus cases with 108 deaths.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54aJapan PM says will mull steps to help big firms hurt by pandemic
RE
01:49aALL MASKS, NO FIREWORKS : Shanghai Disneyland in muted reopening after coronavirus closedown
RE
01:47aDOLLAR INDEX : Coronavirus sows doubt over bitcoin's rally after third 'halving'
RE
01:47aFor central banks, hope for precision fades amid pandemic uncertainty
RE
01:45aStocks rise as more economies emerge from lockdown
RE
01:41aJolted by pandemic, Malaysia first-quarter GDP seen shrinking for first time in decade - poll
RE
01:38aGermany's Ifo institute sees widespread layoffs in coronavirus crisis
RE
01:34aAustralia expects China to keep barley, COVID-19 issues separate
RE
01:24aInvestors search for bargains in energy sector minefield
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
2SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
3FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED : FRASERS PROPERTY : Hospitality Trust Reports Lower DPS Of 0.3137 Cents For 2Q FY202..
4WH GROUP LIMITED : As U.S. meat workers fall sick and supplies dwindle, exports to China soar
5NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : Arabica coffee growers see harvest delays, possible losses due to coronavirus
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group