Jomablue :, Fourth Time Winner at Event Technology Awards

11/10/2019 | 07:01pm EST

The leaders in event intelligence continue to set the standard in registration and ticketing technology

Jomablue, the leading event intelligence software provider, has won Best Visitor Registration Technology and Best Ticketing Technology awards at the Event Technology Awards 2019. The awards were presented on November 6 at Troxy in London’s East End.

The Event Technology Awards recognize the achievements of companies delivering digital and technological solutions to the events industry and attract the world’s best players. This is the fourth consecutive year that Jomablue has received recognition in multiple categories.

Jomablue uses technology to set new standards for both event organizers and attendees by creating a unique and spectacular arrival experience and transforming event experiences into sales and marketing insights.

Jomablue CEO David Haysom-McDowell said “Winning the Best Ticketing Technology award is recognition that our unique approach sets the standard in events across the globe. It’s highly mobile, easily scalable, and incredibly flexible. Sending, accessing and managing ticket data has never been so simple and trouble free.”

About the Best Visitor Registration Technology award, Haysom-McDowell added “To win the Best Visitor Registration Technology award is especially pleasing. Jomablue is well known for the seamless ticketing and registration experience we create for our customers. We believe technology, used to its full potential, can enable event organizers to create more personal experiences and strengthen relationships with their customers, breaking down barriers rather than creating them.”

Commenting on being a finalist for the Best Attendee Management Technology award, Haysom-McDowell added “Jomablue Event Check-in can welcome tens of thousands of arrivals from multiple access points in a fraction of the time taken by any other provider. Once attendees are inside, event engagement opportunities powered by Jomablue enable organizers to learn more about their customers from the content they consume and provide an unparalleled opportunity for beautifully executed attendee management.”

“We see these awards as recognition from our global peers for our work in setting new standards across our range.”

About Jomablue

As the leader in event intelligence, Jomablue empowers event producers and marketers to transform their event experiences into unprecedented sales and marketing insights. The cutting-edge event experience platform supports the entire life cycle of every event. www.jomablue.com


© Business Wire 2019
