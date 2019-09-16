Jon Taffer Adds Line of Elevated Hard Seltzers to Taffer's Mixologist Brand

Taffer’s Mixologist Sparkling Craft Cocktails Coming Soon to Retail Stores

As a follow-up to the launch of Taffer’s Mixologist premium craft drink mixes this summer, renowned hospitality, nightclub and bar expert Jon Taffer has now added a new line of hard seltzers to the Taffer’s brand called Taffer’s Mixologist Sparkling Craft Cocktails. The line of beverages will be available in seven elevated flavor profiles inspired by the popular flavors in modern mixology, including Cucumber Jalapeño, Pineapple Coconut, Strawberry Basil, Cherry Lime, California Lime, Grapefruit Moon, and Taffer’s Original (Elderflower). Each flavor has only 100 calories per 12 fluid ounce can, zero grams of added sugar, three grams of carbs, and 5% alc/vol. Taffer’s Mixologist Sparkling Craft Cocktails will initially roll out with flavors Cucumber Jalapeño, Pineapple Coconut and Strawberry Basil this month in retail stores in California, Florida, Nevada and Texas. The additional four flavors will be available in stores soon. SRP is $7.00 for a single flavor four-pack.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005189/en/

Taffer’s Mixologist Sparkling Craft Cocktails (Photo: Business Wire)

According to a 2019 Nielsen survey, there was a 193% spike in sales year-over-year for hard seltzers, citing that consumers said the convenience and health appeal attracted them to the drink. Capitalizing on this trend, Taffer worked again alongside Taffer’s Mixologist co-founders, Sean Kane (co-CEO), Jay McGraw (co-CEO) and Jennifer Pullen (CFO & COO) of Launched.LA, to deliver a high-quality sparkling craft cocktail beverage low in calories, low in carbs, and made with the finest quality ingredients, that is natural and not too sweet.

“We knew from the start we wanted to make a line of hard seltzers, but we also wanted them to be a more premium and flavorful beverage experience,” said Taffer. “We tested many different flavor profiles, looking to find the right combinations that are both great-tasting, and also low in calories and carbs for our savvy health-conscious consumers.”

“We’re thrilled with the success we’ve had so far with the mixers,” said Launched.LA co-founder and co-CEO Jay McGraw. “Now, with the addition of this new line of sparkling craft cocktails, consumers need to look no further than Taffer’s Mixologist to round out their entertaining needs this holiday season.”

The following flavors are available in September:

Cucumber Jalapeño : Cool with a kick, spicy yet refreshing – it’s the perfect mix of fresh and fun.

: Cool with a kick, spicy yet refreshing – it’s the perfect mix of fresh and fun. Pineapple Coconut : Best sipped while closing your eyes and dreaming of a tropical beach vacation.

: Best sipped while closing your eyes and dreaming of a tropical beach vacation. Strawberry Basil: A dangerously delicious seltzer that perfectly balances berry, basil and bubbles!

The following flavors will be available later this year:

Cherry Lime : Sweet and a hint of sour – a nostalgic flavor combination that’ll keep you forever young.

: Sweet and a hint of sour – a nostalgic flavor combination that’ll keep you forever young. California Lime : The original crowd-pleaser. Your taste buds will thank you.

: The original crowd-pleaser. Your taste buds will thank you. Grapefruit Moon : Sweet, tart, and super refreshing – it’s a citrus sensation!

: Sweet, tart, and super refreshing – it’s a citrus sensation! Taffer’s Original (Elderflower): Floral, meet fizzy: it’s a match made in heaven.

All sparkling craft cocktails include these ingredients: carbonated water, OTS orange wine, erythritol, natural flavor, citric acid, stevia.

The sparkling craft cocktails join Taffer’s Mixologist products cocktail mixes: Bloody Mary, Cosmopolitan, Margarita, Mojito, Piña Colada, Skinny Margarita, and Strawberry Margarita. For additional information including recipes and store locations, visit TAFFERSMIX.COM. Find them on social @TAFFERSMIX.

Hi-res imagery can be downloaded here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0w00pq2oj1ilzrs/AADYDNKYCUSTox0dqRn8q9HTa?dl=0

Jon Taffer

As an international celebrity, New York Times Best Selling Author, business owner and a highly sought-after hospitality and general business consultant, Jon Taffer has cemented himself as a leading industry expert. For more than four decades, Taffer’s success stems from implementing dynamic business models for hundreds of thousands of properties and Fortune 500 companies to creating what industry experts call “the greatest nightclub in the world,” to changing the game of football for its fans, forever with the creation of football’s “Sunday Ticket.” As the creator, host and Executive Producer of “Bar Rescue” on the new Paramount Network, currently in its sixth season, Taffer has led the show to account for nearly 25 percent of the network’s programming and over 90 million viewers. To stay up to date with the latest news surrounding Jon Taffer and his various business ventures, visit JonTaffer.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Launched.LA

Launched.LA conceives, explores, and launches healthy lifestyle next-gen brands offering premium but affordable choices in digital, retail and beyond. Launched.LA works with other passionate thought leaders to deliver on the promise that everyone deserves access to healthier alternatives, made available through easily accessed mass sales channels for all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005189/en/