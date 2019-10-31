Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Jon Tester : Tester Working to Bring COOL Back to Washington & Boost American Agriculture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 04:12pm EDT

Aiming to Make COOL Cool Again and boost Montana's agricultural producers, U.S. Senator Jon Tester today introduced a Senate resolution to support reinstating country of origin labeling for beef and pork.

Country of origin labeling, or COOL, are laws and regulations that require retailers to inform customers what country certain commodities originated in, giving shoppers more information and allowing producers to compete in a more transparent marketplace.

'Our farmers and ranchers produce the best agricultural products in the world,' Tester said. 'Consumers want to buy those American-made products, and country of origin labeling lets producers show their product was raised right here in America-and ensures folks can make informed choices about the food they buy.'

COOL regulations are currently in effect for several products, including chicken, lamb, goat, farm-raised and wild caught fish and shellfish, and most nuts. But in 2015, Congress repealed the law requiring the labels for beef and pork, reducing the competitive advantage for American-made beef and pork products-a decision Tester opposed. That decision has been blamed for tumbling prices and forces American producers to compete with foreign meat without any way of showing where their product came from.

Montana agricultural groups cheered Tester's resolution, and Walter Schweitzer, President of the Montana Farmers Union, said he appreciated Tester's collaborative approach to tackling the issue.

'Montana Farmers Union, in collaboration with National Farmers' Union, led the fight for COOL. We are pleased to see the commitment on the part of Senator Tester to introduce this resolution,' Schweitzer said. 'Consumers deserve to know where their food comes from and they don't appreciate being misled on the origin of beef and pork, which in turn not only hurts the consumer, but also producers. Montana family farmers received historically high prices for all of our commodities while COOL was enforced and yet consumers are paying more for a steak today than when we had COOL. Meanwhile meat packers are making record profits today at the expense of family farms and the consumer.'

The importance of a country-of-origin labeling (COOL) for beef cannot be overstated,' said Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF USA. 'It is the only tool available to U.S. cattle farmers and ranchers to enable them to effectively compete against the growing tide of cheaper, undifferentiated beef imports in the U.S. marketplace. R-CALF USA appreciates Senator Tester's leadership in demonstrating the importance of establishing a national system so hard-working American cattle farmers and ranchers can distinguish their superior beef products in the U.S. marketplace.'

'Montana Cattlemen's Association is very disappointed that President Trump did not reinstate COOL as part of the NAFTA/USMCA renegotiation,' said Jan McDonald of the Montana Cattlemen's Association. 'Passage of this resolution will make it clear that Congress supports US beef and pork producers and understands that consumers have the right to know and choose what they purchase.'

'Consumers are increasingly seeking out more information on the products they choose to feed their families,' said Leo McDonnell, Director Emeritus of the U.S. Cattlemen's Association. 'The U.S. produces the highest quality, safest, and most eco-conscious beef in the world. U.S. cattle producers deserve the opportunity to showcase their product in the retail marketplace. We're incredibly grateful for Senator Jon Tester continuing to champion Truth in Labeling efforts through the introduction of this resolution. We ask other Senators will follow his lead and choose to stand with American consumers and ranching families.'

'Family Farm Action strongly supports Senator Tester's resolution for the Country of Origin Labeling on beef and pork,' said Jake Davis, National Policy Director for Family Farm Action. 'This simple but powerful action provides fairness for American family farmers and transparency for American consumers. Farmers and ranchers deserve a level playing field and consumers deserve the choice to buy United State born, raised and processed meat.'

'Country-of-Origin Labeling supports our rural livelihoods and Ag families,' said Jeanie Alderson, a rancher from Birney, Mont. and a member of the Northern Plains Resource Council. 'When we had COOL in 2014, we saw hundreds of thousands of dollars going into rural communities across Montana and bolstering our local economies as a result of higher prices. Senator Tester's resolution works to bring back COOL to support our country's hard working ranchers. Consumers deserve the right to know where their meat comes from, and ranchers deserve the right to an honest market.'

Tester's resolution is available HERE.

Disclaimer

Jon Tester published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 20:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23pTSX falls 0.11% to 16,483.16
RE
04:21pOil prices decline on weak Chinese data, U.S. pipeline problems
RE
04:20pWall Street retreats from record on trade cloudiness
RE
04:19pMexico says timetable slipped slightly for U.S. to ratify trade deal
RE
04:18pMexican president talks with Canada's Trudeau, aims for progress on trade
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pPinterest falls short of quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:13pFord plans to close engine plant in Michigan as part of UAW deal
RE
04:12pJON TESTER : Tester Working to Bring COOL Back to Washington & Boost American Agriculture
PU
04:07pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Report on U.S. Portfolio Holdings of Foreign Securities at End-Year 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : beats profit estimates, plans to boost marketing; shares surge
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
4METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA L : Massive mining waste dams could pose deadly risks, say investors
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA 3Q Net Profit Fell But Surpa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group