Jonathan R. Turton Named CEO of Broward Health Medical Center

Jonathan R. Turton, MBA, FACHE, has been named chief executive officer of Broward Health Medical Center.

Turton will be responsible for the overall leadership of the 716-bed acute care hospital, which includes a Level I trauma center and is the flagship of Broward Health. He will direct Broward Health Medical Center’s overall administration and related hospital operations to assure high-quality patient care and service in collaboration with Broward Health’s executive team.

“Jonathan is a seasoned healthcare leader,” said Broward Health President/CEO Beverly Capasso. “Having led multiple hospitals in senior roles, he will be instrumental in building upon Broward Health Medical Center’s success, expanding access to quality care throughout Broward County.”

With more than 20 years of combined healthcare administration and general management experience, Turton most recently served as chief executive officer at Baptist Medical Center, the downtown flagship hospital for the Baptist Health System, in San Antonio, Texas, where he managed $288M annual net patient revenue. Prior to his time as CEO, he was Baptist Medical Center’s chief operating officer. He was also vice president of clinical services for St. Joseph Health System in Bryan, Texas, and acted as vice president of outpatient services and vice president of rehabilitation services and business development.

Turton holds an MBA, as well as a bachelor’s degree, from Texas A&M University. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

