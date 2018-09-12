Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jonathan R. Turton Named CEO of Broward Health Medical Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

Jonathan R. Turton, MBA, FACHE, has been named chief executive officer of Broward Health Medical Center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006057/en/

Jonathan R. Turton, MBA, FACHE, has been named chief executive officer of Broward Health Medical Cen ...

Jonathan R. Turton, MBA, FACHE, has been named chief executive officer of Broward Health Medical Center. (Photo: Business Wire)

Turton will be responsible for the overall leadership of the 716-bed acute care hospital, which includes a Level I trauma center and is the flagship of Broward Health. He will direct Broward Health Medical Center’s overall administration and related hospital operations to assure high-quality patient care and service in collaboration with Broward Health’s executive team.

“Jonathan is a seasoned healthcare leader,” said Broward Health President/CEO Beverly Capasso. “Having led multiple hospitals in senior roles, he will be instrumental in building upon Broward Health Medical Center’s success, expanding access to quality care throughout Broward County.”

With more than 20 years of combined healthcare administration and general management experience, Turton most recently served as chief executive officer at Baptist Medical Center, the downtown flagship hospital for the Baptist Health System, in San Antonio, Texas, where he managed $288M annual net patient revenue. Prior to his time as CEO, he was Baptist Medical Center’s chief operating officer. He was also vice president of clinical services for St. Joseph Health System in Bryan, Texas, and acted as vice president of outpatient services and vice president of rehabilitation services and business development.

Turton holds an MBA, as well as a bachelor’s degree, from Texas A&M University. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

About Broward Health

Broward Health, providing service for more than 80 years, is a nationally recognized system in South Florida that offers world-class healthcare to all. The Broward Health system includes the statutory teaching hospital Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Coral Springs, Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital, Broward Health Weston, Broward Health Community Health Services, Broward Health Physician Group, Broward Health Urgent Care, Broward Health International, and Broward Health Foundation. For more information, visit BrowardHealth.org.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:17pMonteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating The Acquisition Of Perry Ellis International, Inc. Scheduled For A Shareholder Vote On October 18, 2018 - PERY
PR
11:16pATTIS INDUSTRIES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:16pASPEN GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:16pFuji Electric Awarded Geothermal Power Station Contract in Kenya
BU
11:16pQUANTERIX : Announces Termination of License Agreement with bioMérieux
BU
11:15pChina's Tesla Rival NIO Raises $1 Billion in Underwhelming IPO--2nd Update
DJ
11:15pSurefire Medical to Change Name to TriSalus Life Sciences
BU
11:14pHCA HEALTHCARE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:14pPARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION : Announces September 2018 Dividend
AQ
11:14pQUESTICA : enters into a purchase agreement with GTY Technology Holdings Inc. to drive digital transformation within the public sector
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
3Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
4APPLE : Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
5U-BLOX HOLDING AG : U BLOX : ABI Research -While Chinese Vendors Take Lead in M2M Module Shipments, Traditiona..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.