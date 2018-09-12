Jonathan R. Turton Named CEO of Broward Health Medical Center

Jonathan R. Turton, MBA, FACHE, has been named chief executive officer
of Broward Health Medical Center.
Turton will be responsible for the overall leadership of the 716-bed
acute care hospital, which includes a Level I trauma center and is the
flagship of Broward Health. He will direct Broward Health Medical
Center’s overall administration and related hospital operations to
assure high-quality patient care and service in collaboration with
Broward Health’s executive team.
“Jonathan is a seasoned healthcare leader,” said Broward Health
President/CEO Beverly Capasso. “Having led multiple hospitals in senior
roles, he will be instrumental in building upon Broward Health Medical
Center’s success, expanding access to quality care throughout Broward
County.”
With more than 20 years of combined healthcare administration and
general management experience, Turton most recently served as chief
executive officer at Baptist Medical Center, the downtown flagship
hospital for the Baptist Health System, in San Antonio, Texas, where he
managed $288M annual net patient revenue. Prior to his time as CEO, he
was Baptist Medical Center’s chief operating officer. He was also vice
president of clinical services for St. Joseph Health System in Bryan,
Texas, and acted as vice president of outpatient services and vice
president of rehabilitation services and business development.
Turton holds an MBA, as well as a bachelor’s degree, from Texas A&M
University. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare
Executives (FACHE).
