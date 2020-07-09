Log in
Jonckers : Announces New CEO

07/09/2020 | 11:09am EDT

Jonckers, a global leader in language platform technology and multilingual solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Silke Zschweigert as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Zschweigert previously held the position of Chief Revenue Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005715/en/

Silke Zschweigert Newly appointed CEO of Jonckers - a global leader in language platform technology and multilingual solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

Silke Zschweigert Newly appointed CEO of Jonckers - a global leader in language platform technology and multilingual solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m very privileged to be asked by the Board to be the next CEO of this dynamic and forward-thinking company,” said Zschweigert. “The company transitioned from being a pure language service provider to an AI-driven Language Platform with a multilingual community. I look forward to scaling this capability and further developing advanced solutions creating significant value for Enterprises going global.”

Zschweigert succeeds Geo Janssens who led the company successfully for four years and has decided to take a strategic, executive role in developing technology solutions for Key Accounts. Janssens was instrumental in creating the WordsOnline platform, a unique cloud-based AI platform incorporating Neural Machine Translation Technology. The platform has created a disruptive value proposition delivering cost, quality, and turnaround time benefits for our clients.

Since joining the company in September 2019, Zschweigert has been focussed on developing the future vision for the platform and the multilingual community, to maximize the return on investment for enterprises going global. She has extensive experience in leadership roles, having previously worked as Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery Officer at SDL.

“In these unprecedented times, we are partnering with our clients to help drive their global success and support the development of their AI solutions. Silke is the right person to accelerate and scale our growth in the coming years” said Olivier Reynders, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Her passion for customers and technology, combined with her global experience will ensure Jonckers creates the next chapter of innovation and growth.”

“This is an exciting time for Jonckers and our WordsOnline platform” confirms Zschweigert. “We help companies to go global faster and more cost-effectively. Our platform, underpinned by our multilingual community allows us to be as scalable and as agile as our customers require, wherever they are in the world. It ensures high quality and rapid delivery, meeting the needs of today’s enterprises.

About Jonckers and WordsOnline

● Jonckers was established in 1994 as a privately owned language services provider

● In 2015 the company developed a cloud-based AI platform called WordsOnline, created to reduce cost and translate big volumes, within a small timeframe.

● Jonckers has a curated, trained and managed multilingual community that can scale in size, domain knowledge and skills. It deploys these resources to support companies that are going global or require multilingual expertise in developing AI solutions or data processing/analytics.


© Business Wire 2020
