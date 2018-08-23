Jones County GA : Board Appointments

PLANNING AND ZONING BOARD Jones County is accepting applications for consideration for the appointment to the Planning and Zoning Board representing County Wide to complete the term ending December 31, 2020.

Jones County is accepting applications for consideration for the voluntary appointment to the Planning and Zoning Board representing District I starting January 1, 2019 through ending December 31, 2023.

The Duties of the Planning and Zoning Commission are to conduct public hearings and make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners concerning rezoning and conditional uses, and to make final decisions for new subdivisions within the County. This Board meets once a month, usually on the third Monday of each month at the Jones County Government Center. Board members are appointed for 5 year terms and are appointed by the Board of Commissioners.

BOARD OF ASSESSORS Jones County is accepting applications for consideration for the voluntary appointment to the Board of Assessors representing District II starting January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2023.

It is the duty of the Jones County Board of Assessors to:

Value Property - assure that all personal property and all real property have been returned for taxation at the proper valuation; Examine Returns - examine the returns of real and personal property to determine if property has been omitted from the return or the valuation returned represents the fair market value of the property; Correct Returns - correct returns and assess the property at fair market value; Send Notices - give written notice to the taxpayer of changes in the return. Send annual assessed value notices. The Jones County Development Authority exists for the public good and general welfare to develop and promote trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities in Jones County. It allows job tax credits offered by the State as incentives for relocating manufacturers and warehouse facilities to Georgia (O.C.G.A. 36-62-5.1). It does have the ability to take on debt and issue revenue bonds. The Jones County Development Authority meets the second Thursday of each month at 9:00am in the Conference Room of the Knox Civic Center. Board members are appointed for 4 year terms by the Board of Commissioners.

RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD Jones County is accepting applications for consideration for the District II and District IV appointments to the Recreation Advisory Board starting January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021

DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY BOARD Jones County is accepting applications for consideration for the appointments to the Development Authority Board starting January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2022. There are (4) 4 year positions that have terms ending December 31, 2018.

The Board of Assessors meets the first Thursday of every month and as needed in the Charlotte C. Wilson Conference Room, 166 Industrial Blvd., Gray, Georgia. Board members serve 6 year terms and are appointed by the Jones County Board of Commissioners.

The mission of the Board is to assist in providing, establishing and maintaining a county wide public recreation program; to actively plan and facilitate present and future county recreational needs; to actively participate in programs and disseminate information to educate the citizens of Jones County concerning development and progress of the recreation department. To assist in providing, establishing and maintaining programs for all Jones county citizens and league participants regardless of age, race, gender or physical abilities. To progressively communicate the needs and accomplishments of the recreation department to the Board of commissioners, the citizens and the community partners. The term of office shall be for three (3) years.

Board application and the policy for Board Members can be found at www.jonescountyga.org under Boards and Authorities under the Government Heading. District map can be found under Board of Commissioners under the Government Heading. The County Wide position can be filled by any resident in Jones County. Application can be submitted in person to the Administration Office at the Government Center or via fax to 478-986-6008.