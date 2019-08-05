Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jones & Frank : Announces the Acquisition of M.L. Leonard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Jones & Frank, the premier provider of fueling system solutions in North America, announced today that it has acquired M.L. Leonard. Headquartered in Blue Ridge, Virginia, M.L. Leonard is a full-service provider of petroleum equipment distribution, maintenance and installation services to customers across Virginia. The combined capabilities of these two leading companies further strengthen Jones & Frank’s position in the petroleum equipment industry and enable Jones & Frank to better serve its customers’ fueling equipment needs in Virginia and the greater Mid-Atlantic market.

Keith Shadrick, CEO of Jones & Frank, said “I am very excited about the opportunities that this combination creates for our company and our customers. M.L. Leonard has a strong reputation built on a foundation of outstanding customer service, operational excellence and exceptional expertise in product support. These capabilities will bolster Jones & Frank’s strong sales, service and installation networks, providing our customers with more comprehensive support for all of their fueling equipment needs. M.L. Leonard has thrived under the leadership of Mike and Julie Leonard and will continue on this trajectory as Mike Leonard will assume the position of General Manager of Jones & Frank’s new Blue Ridge, Virginia Branch.”

“I am extremely proud of what M.L. Leonard has accomplished to date and how we have been able to earn a position as a valued partner to our customers,” said Mike Leonard, President of M.L. Leonard. “I look forward to continuing to provide great opportunities for our customers and our employees as a member of the Jones & Frank family.”

Barrett Gilmer, Managing Director of MidOcean Partners, said “The acquisition of M.L. Leonard is consistent with our strategy of building the petroleum equipment industry’s leading solution provider in Jones & Frank. Jones & Frank is a world-class company, and its hallmark is providing best-in-class service and high-quality solutions across its customer base. We look forward to continuing to grow Jones & Frank’s footprint across North America both organically and through acquisition.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisor to Jones & Frank. Adena Business Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor and Gentry Locke acted as legal advisor to M.L. Leonard.

About Jones & Frank

Jones & Frank is a leading provider of turnkey distribution, installation and service solutions to the North American fueling infrastructure industry. The company serves retail fueling stations, commercial and government fleets, and emergency power customers through its network of 19 branch offices, 4 distribution centers and over 350 service and installation technicians located across the United States. Jones & Frank represents the premier products in the fueling infrastructure marketplace, including Gilbarco/Veeder-Root, VeriFone, OPW, Franklin Fueling and Containment Solutions.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:39pELIOR GROUP : Disclosure in Trading in Own Shares
BU
12:38pATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:36pSOCIETE GENERALE : Availability of the 2019 interim financial report
AQ
12:36pABBVIE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:36pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
12:36pBORGWARNER : 106th Face Unveiled on the Borg-Warner Trophy® - 2019 Indianapolis 500 Winner Simon Pagenaud
PR
12:35pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:33pSOCIETE GENERALE : Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
GL
12:32pARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:31pBELDEN INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint in shock shift to speed up strategy
3QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
4TOTAL : Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group