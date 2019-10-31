Jones Walker Welcomes 14 Associates

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to announce the addition of 14 new associates.

The firm welcomes the following new associates:

Stacey Moore Buchanan , Litigation

, Litigation Shawn J. Daray , Tax

, Tax Vanessa W. Graf , Corporate

, Corporate Todd Heffner , Litigation

, Litigation Christopher A. Henry , Litigation

, Litigation Michael J. O'Brien , Litigation

, Litigation Samantha A. Oppenheim , Litigation

, Litigation Jacob J. Pritt , Labor & Employment

, Labor & Employment Jordan B. Retif , Corporate

, Corporate Michael C. Seibert , Tax

, Tax Carley A. Tatman , Corporate

, Corporate Taylor K. Wimberly , Litigation

, Litigation Ewaen Woghiren , Litigation

, Litigation Megan Young-John , Litigation

Stacey Moore Buchanan is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group in the firm's Jackson office. She focuses on commercial litigation, civil litigation, and bankruptcy and creditors' rights. Before joining Jones Walker, Stacey was an associate at a Jackson law firm primarily representing creditors in consumer bankruptcies. Stacey earned her JD from Harvard Law School and her BA, cum laude, from the University of Maryland. She is admitted to practice in Mississippi and New York.

Shawn J. Daray is an associate in the Tax Practice Group in the firm's New Orleans office. He earned his JD from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 2018 and his LLM in Taxation from the New York University School of Law in 2019. Prior to joining the firm, he served as an extern for the Litigation Division of the Louisiana Department of Revenue. Shawn is admitted to practice in Louisiana.

Vanessa W. Graf is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the New Orleans office. She focuses on real estate and is also a licensed title insurance agent. Vanessa received her JD from Tulane University Law School in 2015 and her BA in Environmental Economics and Policy from the University of California at Berkeley in 2010. She is admitted to practice in Louisiana. Vanessa is involved with the New Orleans Commercial Real Estate Women Association and is a board member for the Association for Women Attorneys and Metro Centers for Community Advocacy.

Todd Heffner is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group in the Atlanta office. He dedicates his law practice to serving clients in the construction industry. Todd earned his JD, magna cum laude, from the Washington and Lee University School of Law in 2013 and his BS from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 2009. He is admitted to practice in Georgia.

Christopher A. Henry is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group in the Atlanta office, and his practice focuses on construction and infrastructure projects, contract review and negotiation, and construction litigation. He served as a project engineer for a large national general contractor before attending law school, and he clerked for Jones Walker while earning his law degree. He received his JD from the Washington and Lee University School of Law in 2019. Chris is admitted to practice in Georgia.

Michael J. O'Brien is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the firm's corporate compliance and white collar defense team in the New Orleans office. Before entering private practice, Mike completed a fellowship at the Policy Division of the Illinois Attorney General's Office and served as a law clerk to the Honorable Thomas M. Hardiman on the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. He earned his JD, with honors, from the University of Chicago Law School in 2015, where he served as a Comments Editor of The University of Chicago Law Review and as an Executive Board Member of International Policy for the University Institute of Politics. Mike is admitted to practice in Louisiana and Illinois.

Samantha A. Oppenheim is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group in the New Orleans office, and her practice focuses on the areas of bankruptcy, creditor-debtor rights, and healthcare law. She previously served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Martin L.C. Feldman. Samantha earned her JD, summa cum laude, from Tulane University in 2018, where she served as a Notes and Comments Editor of the Tulane Law Review and as a Senior Fellow for the Legal Research and Writing course. She is admitted to practice in Louisiana.

Jacob J. Pritt is an associate in the Labor & Employment Practice Group in the New Orleans office. Jacob previously served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Raymond Steib and as a law clerk in the Disaster Recovery Unit for Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. He earned his JD, magna cum laude, from Tulane University in 2019, where he served as a Notes and Comments Editor for the Tulane Law Review. He earned his BA in Philosophy from Harvard University in 2016 and is admitted to practice in Louisiana.

Jordan B. Retif is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the New Orleans office and focuses on commercial transactions and real estate. He served as a summer associate with the firm before joining as a full-time associate. Jordan earned his JD, magna cum laude, from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center and received CALI Excellence for the Future Awards in Income Tax I, Security Devices, and Mineral Rights. He also holds an MBA from the Louisiana State University E.J. Ourso College of Business and is admitted to practice law in Louisiana.

Michael C. Seibert is an associate in the Tax Practice Group in the New Orleans office. His practice covers a broad range of tax matters including employee benefits, estate planning, and federal, state, and local tax compliance. Michael earned his JD, magna cum laude, from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center and his LLM from the University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law. He received his BA in Economics from Louisiana State University and is admitted to practice in Louisiana.

Carley A. Tatman is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the Baton Rouge office. She is experienced in advising on corporate governance matters and disclosure requirements of securities laws and in assisting clients with drafting business documents and other corporate transactions. Carley earned her JD from Tulane University in 2019, where she was a Managing Editor of the Tulane Maritime Law Journal. She is admitted to practice in Louisiana.

Taylor K. Wimberly is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group in the New Orleans office and a member of the firm's energy and natural resources industry team. While in law school, she completed a judicial externship for the Honorable Martin L.C. Feldman and worked with Tulane's Domestic Violence Clinic providing legal services. Taylor earned her JD, magna cum laude, from Tulane University in 2019, where she served as an Associate Editor of the Tulane Law Review and as a Senior Fellow for the Legal Research and Writing course. She is admitted to practice in Louisiana.

Ewaen Woghiren is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and practices in the firm's Houston office. He is a skilled commercial litigator with significant courtroom, deposition, arbitration, and trial experience. Ewaen graduated with a JD from the University of Texas School of Law in 2015 and earned his BA from the University of Texas at Austin in 2009. He is admitted to practice in Texas.

Megan Young-John is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group in the firm's Houston office and focuses on bankruptcy and creditor-debtor rights. Megan is a 2013 graduate of the Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law, where she received her JD, magna cum laude. She received her BA, cum laude, from the University of North Texas and is admitted to practice in Texas.

