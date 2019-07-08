Log in
Jones Wilson (J.W.) Luna Joins Butler Snow's Nashville Office

07/08/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Jones Wilson (J.W.) Luna has joined Butler Snow’s Nashville office. Luna will practice with the firm’s regulatory and government group.

“We are excited to have a thought-leader of J.W.’s stature join our growing Nashville office,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. “The depth of experience he brings to our regulatory and government practice group will be an invaluable asset to our firm and to our clients.”

Luna has vast expertise in government relations, environmental law, health care, administrative law and other regulatory areas. He has successfully worked on numerous regulatory matters concerning water and air quality, solid waste permitting and enforcement and low-level radioactive waste management. Luna has also served as the attorney for the liquidation of a significant medical malpractice insurance company and as the primary attorney for a major natural gas distribution company concerning its Tennessee regulatory matters. He served for eight years in the cabinet of former Gov. Ned. R. McWherter.

Luna is a fellow of the Tennessee Bar Foundation and the Nashville Bar Foundation. He received his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

Butler Snow’s government and regulatory group practices across a variety of industries and practice areas. The group advocates for and counsels public entities and private clients on legislative and regulatory matters involving energy and environmental issues, public utility regulations, administrative law and economic development matters. They have represented clients before public service commissions and state and federal environmental agencies.

About Butler Snow
Butler Snow LLP is a full-service law firm with more than 360 attorneys and advisors collaborating across a network of 27 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ranked as a leading firm for client relations and one of America’s Top 100 law firms in the BTI Power Rankings, Butler Snow is recognized as one of the nation’s top law firms for client service. The firm was recently ranked 48th out of 650 firms in the BTI Client Relationship Scorecard for understanding client business, anticipating client needs, unprompted communication, legal skills, quality and keeping clients informed. For more information, visit www.butlersnow.com or follow the firm on Twitter @Butler_Snow.

Attachment 

Sherry Vance Allen
Butler Snow
601-985-4103
sherry.vanceallen@butlersnow.com

Todd Smith
Deane | Smith
615-202-7944
todd@deanesmith.agency

© GlobeNewswire 2019
