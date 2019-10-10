Log in
Joni Ernst : Ernst Awarded Growth Energy's “Fueling Growth” Award for Fifth Year in a Row

10/10/2019 | 07:21pm EDT

RED OAK, Iowa-Growth Energy, a leading trade association representing the biofuels industry, has awarded U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) the 2019 'Fueling Growth' award for the fifth year in a row. Ernst is receiving this award for her continued efforts fighting on behalf of the biofuels industry in Iowa, and across the country.

Senator Ernst receiving the 'Fueling Growth' award.

'Renewable fuels are crucial to Iowa's agriculture economy and the livelihood of folks across our state. I've worked closely with the Trump Administration to remove the outdated restriction on the sale of E15 year-round and pushed the EPA to uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS),' said Senator Ernst. 'In doing so, we've provided more predictability for farmers and producers, and offered consumers a cleaner, more affordable choice at the pump. I'm honored to receive the Fueling Growth award again this year, and will continue to be a voice for all hardworking Iowa families and farmers.'

'Senator Ernst is an unshakable champion for Iowa's biofuel producers and farm families,' said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. 'She has led the charge in Washington to tear down economic barriers to rural prosperity and open new markets for homegrown biofuels. We're proud to call Senator Ernst a friend and delighted to present her with the Fueling Growth Award.'

Background:

Senator Ernst was presented the 2019 Fueling Growth award by Growth Energy, a leading biofuels trade association in the country. The association represents producers and suppliers of ethanol, including nearly half of American ethanol plants and many of the largest fuel retailers in the country.

Just last week, following continuous discussions between Senator Ernst and President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, and several other administration officials, the Trump Administration acted to uphold the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Senator Ernst is the lead sponsor of S.1840, the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) Integrity Act of 2019. The bipartisan legislation would ensure EPA properly accounts for exempted gallons in the annual renewable volume obligations (RVO) it sets each November.

Senator Ernst worked closely with the Trump Administration, specifically EPA, to remove the outdated restriction on the sale of E15 year-round. In May of this year, the EPA finalized a new rule lifting the ban, and the Senator joined President Trump in Council Bluffs, Iowa to celebrate the big win for Iowa farmers and producers.

The Senator has urged EPA to stop issuing so-called 'hardship' waivers exempting obligated parties, to provide topline information about the waivers already issued, to disclose whether or not the agency redistributed the waived volume obligations among the non-exempted obligated parties, and to outline the agency's plan to make the waiver process more transparent.

###

Disclaimer

Joni Ernst published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 23:20:02 UTC
