Joni Ernst : Ernst's Work on E15 Provides Big Win for Iowa Farmers and Producers

05/31/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

WASHINGTON-Today, President Trump and his administration have followed through on a promise to allow for the year-round sale of gasoline with 15% ethanol (E15). U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a tireless champion for ethanol, chairman of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy as well as a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, issued the following statement:

'President Trump delivered on his promise to Iowans. Expanded access to E15 provides Iowa consumers a cleaner, more affordable choice at the pump. We'll see an increased demand for corn, thus creating an economic booster for our state's growers,' said Senator Joni Ernst.

'This rule also reforms the RIN market by requiring public disclosure when RIN holdings held by an individual actor exceed specified limits. Transparency is critical here, and something that's been lacking at EPA for quite some time. This is a step in the right direction, but I'll continue to push the agency to be more forthcoming, especially when it comes to small refinery exemptions and the process in which they grant those waivers.

'The increased demand created by E15 will allow us to support more new ethanol plants-like the one we're celebrating in Atlantic, Iowa today. Ethanol is an energy source that supports tens of thousands of jobs across the country. By granting the sale of E15 year-round, we'll see an economic ripple throughout farm country, rural communities, and the entire nation.'

Background:

Senator Ernst has worked tirelessly with the Trump Administration, specifically EPA, to remove the outdated restriction on the sale of E15 year-round by expanding the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver to fuel blends up to 15 percent ethanol throughout the year. A few examples are below:

  • Submitted comments to EPA Acting Administrator Wheeler on the proposed volume requirements under the RFS and urged the Agency to follow through on the President's directive to remove the outdated restriction on the sale of E15 year-round.
  • Questioned a Council of Environmental Quality (CEQ) nominee about the importance of biofuels for rural communities and the need to uphold the RFS.
  • Pushed for year-round waiver for E15 in a letter to then EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.
  • Penned a letter to EPA asking then Administrator Pruitt to examine the burdensome regulation that makes it more difficult to sell gasoline with ethanol content above ten percent, such as E15 year-round.
  • Awarded the 2018 Fueling Growth Award by Growth Energy for her work to advance renewable fuels like ethanol and to increase consumer choice at the pump.
  • Pushed for legislation that would remove unnecessary regulatory hurdles that keep E15 and higher blends of ethanol from being sold year-round across the country.
  • Questioned USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue on the agency's efforts to protect the RFS and the 88,000 farms across Iowa and 50,000 jobs tied to the renewable fuels industry.
  • Demanded commitments from Administrator Wheeler during his confirmation hearing in meeting the summer driving season deadline.

Disclaimer

Joni Ernst published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 17:38:00 UTC
