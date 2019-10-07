Joni Ernst : Iowans, Biofuels Leaders Praise Ernst for Fighting on Behalf of Farmers and Producers

RED OAK, Iowa-Following the Trump Administration's announcement on the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) last week, Iowans and leaders in the biofuels industry praised the efforts of Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) for her decisive role in helping reach the agreement and continuing to fight on behalf of farmers and producers in Iowa and across the country.

Monte Shaw, executive director, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association: 'Sen. Ernst was instrumental in leading the fight to get President Trump to put the RFS back on track. She refused to take no for an answer. With a solid proposal from the White House today, we look forward to continuing to work with Sen. Ernst as it moves through the EPA rulemaking process. In many ways, our fight to ensure that 15 billion gallons means 15 billion gallons has just begun, and we deeply appreciate Senator Ernst's tireless work in fighting every day for Iowa biofuel producers and farmers.'

Jim Greif, farmer from Monticello and president of Iowa Corn Growers Association: 'The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is thankful for biofuels champion Senator Ernst. Ernst listened to Iowa corn farmers and fought tirelessly to restore integrity to the RFS for Iowa's farmers, ethanol industry and our rural communities. ICGA is excited to continue to work with Senator Ernst to ensure the commitments made today are implemented and demand for Iowa corn is restored.'

Tim Bardole, president of Iowa Soybean Association: 'As a champion for homegrown renewable fuels, Senator Ernst stood by Iowa soybean farmers and rural communities as a key domestic market was repeatedly attacked and dismantled gallon by gallon. In a sharply divided Congress, she demonstrated true grit, working across the aisle for greater transparency and pressing the Administration to uphold the integrity of the RFS. The Iowa Soybean Association is grateful for her unwavering support and defense of the RFS program.'

Kevin Ross, Iowan and president of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA): 'We're very grateful the President listened to our concerns and is upholding his commitments to put the RFS back on track. NCGA is thankful to our elected leaders, such as Senator Ernst, who consistently pressed the Administration find a real solution to the harm caused by refinery waivers. We stand ready to work with them to ensure these commitments are finalized.'

Emily Skor, CEO, Growth Energy: 'This is a victory for rural America. President Trump heard the voices of Iowa's farmers and biofuel producers and fulfilled his commitment to finding a solution that will make an immediate difference for rural families. We are grateful to Senator Ernst for her leadership and persistence to ensure the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard is upheld, and that the demand for corn and biofuel produced in Iowa remains strong.'

Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of Renewable Fuels Association: 'When it comes to standing up for the law and the Renewable Fuels Standard, Sen. Ernst has been working hard for farmers and ethanol producers, in Iowa and around the country. Her leadership on this effort made it happen, and as a result the plan announced today by the Trump Administration takes a crucial step toward repairing the damage done by EPA's small refinery waivers and re-establishes the RFS as a driver of growth in the production and use of low-carbon renewable fuels. We thank Sen. Ernst for her leadership, her quick action and her diligence in standing up for rural America.'

