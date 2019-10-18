Log in
Joni Ernst : Senator Ernst Presses USDA on Efforts to Increase Access to Biofuels

10/18/2019

WASHINGTON-U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), chairman of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Energy and Rural Development and a champion for the biofuels industry, today pressed the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on their efforts to expand infrastructure which will lead to increased access to higher biofuel blends, like E15, in Iowa and across the country.

In a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing this week, Ernst asked Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky for details on the agency's plan to 'seek opportunities to consider infrastructure projects to facilitate higher biofuels blends,' as promised by the October 4th announcement by the Trump Administration regarding the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Disclaimer

Joni Ernst published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 16:09:03 UTC
