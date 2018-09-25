Jonny Brownlee and Ashleigh Gentle Win 2018 Beijing International Triathlon

On Sunday, September 23, Jonny Brownlee from Great Britain and Ashleigh Gentle from Australia took first place honors in the men and women’s pro division, at the 2018 Beijing International Triathlon. Under clear blue skies, Olympians Brownlee and Gentle competed amongst the race’s largest pro field ever, 30 professional athletes, including 13 Olympians.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006080/en/

Jonny Brownlee wins 2018 Beijing Int'l Triathlon, photo by Rocky Arroyo

“I was thrilled to win today, my first win of the season,” said 2018 Beijing International Triathlon Champion Jonny Brownlee. “The race was very challenging, I have never competed in a race with so many ups and downs, it was a fight until the very last 500 meters when I finally overcame Kristian and Henri at the bottom of the stairs. I also really enjoyed getting to do some sightseeing and enjoy the local culture before the race.”

Top Finishers: First Place: Jonny Brownlee, GBR, 1:51:37 Ashleigh Gentle, AUS, 2:05:55 Second Place: Kristian Blummenfelt, (NOR), 1:51:46 Non Stanford, GBR, 2:07:52 Third Place: Henri Schoeman, RSA, 1:51:58 Lucy Hall, GBR, 2:09:12

A field of the world’s top professional triathletes including: 2016 Rio Olympic Gold Medalist Alistair Brownlee (GBR); 2016 Rio Olympic Silver Medalist Jonny Brownlee (GBR); 2016 Rio Olympic Bronze Medalist Henri Schoeman (RSA); Olympian Barbara Riveros (CHL); Olympian Lisa Norden (SWE); Olympian Ben Kanute (USA); Olympian Kristian Blummenfelt (NOR); Olympian Paula Findlay (CAN); Olympian Radka Vodickova (CZE); Zhou Fang (CHN); and more all competed in the Olympic distance race for $100,000 in prize money.

The race took place in Fengtai Garden Expo, Changxiandian County and Wangzuo County, within the Fengtai District of Beijing. The O race featured a 1.5 km swim through Garden Expo Lake; a 40 km bike race through the villages of Fengtai and up Qian Ling Mountain, the highest peak in Southwest Beijing; and a final 10 km run through the lush gardens of the Garden Expo Park, including a 480-step stair climb. A sprint distance race took place on Saturday, September 22, bringing the total number of race participants to more than 2,000 as the popularity of triathlon continues to grow in China.

The Beijing International Triathlon is presented by Beijing Capital Land, owned by the Fengtai Sports Bureau of Beijing and produced by IMG. Visit www.BeijingInternationalTriathlon.com, or follow at www.facebook.com/BeijingTri, www.instagram.com/Beijing_Tri and WeChat: BEIJINGTRIATHLON.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006080/en/