Jordan Cove LNG : Climate Impact

06/12/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

Jordan Cove Project:

Climate Impact

Global Climate Impact

Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel and a critical fuel source in worldwide efforts to address global climate change. It is the cleanest-burning hydrocarbon fuel available and is sought after by many countries as a bridge fuel away from more carbon-intensive fuel sources such as coal.

Relative to coal, heavy fuel oil, and wood, natural gas is a more affordable and cleaner source of energy for homes and businesses. As the growth of renewable energy sources continues, natural gas has become a foundation for the energy grid and is replacing coal and oil-generated electricity.

Transporting natural gas as LNG to other markets allows consumers to transition away from higher-emission fuels, reducing

greenhouse gas emissions and supporting efforts to reduce global climate change.

Many countries are converting their electricity generating equipment to use clean-burning North American natural gas. Natural gas is replacing dirtier fuels currently being used, including coal, heavy fuel oil, and wood.

Global demand for LNG is on the rise. Much of this demand would come from Japan, India and China. U.S. Rockies and Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) gas can help to satisfy this growing demand. The global demand for clean-burning natural gas is expected to grow 50% by 2035.

Contact us

Jordan Cove Project values our connection with the community and all stakeholders.

If you have questions or need additional information, wish to arrange an interview, obtain a response, or comment on active stories, please contact us 24/7 at:

Media Relations media@jordancovelng.com (971) 940-7850

Paul Vogel, Media Affairs pvogel@pembina.com (971) 227-0250

Tasha Cadotte, Spokesperson

General Inquiries

1-866-27-9249(Toll-free) welisten@jordancovelng.com

To learn more, visit:

www.jordancovelng.com

Updated March 2019

Disclaimer

Jordan Cove LNG published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 00:03:03 UTC
