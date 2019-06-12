Jordan Cove LNG : Climate Impact

Global Climate Impact

Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel and a critical fuel source in worldwide efforts to address global climate change. It is the cleanest-burning hydrocarbon fuel available and is sought after by many countries as a bridge fuel away from more carbon-intensive fuel sources such as coal.

Relative to coal, heavy fuel oil, and wood, natural gas is a more affordable and cleaner source of energy for homes and businesses. As the growth of renewable energy sources continues, natural gas has become a foundation for the energy grid and is replacing coal and oil-generated electricity.

Transporting natural gas as LNG to other markets allows consumers to transition away from higher-emission fuels, reducing