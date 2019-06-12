Jordan Cove LNG : Climate Impact

Global Climate Impact
Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel and a critical fuel source in worldwide efforts to address global climate change. It is the cleanest-burning hydrocarbon fuel available and is sought after by many countries as a bridge fuel away from more carbon-intensive fuel sources such as coal.
Relative to coal, heavy fuel oil, and wood, natural gas is a more affordable and cleaner source of energy for homes and businesses. As the growth of renewable energy sources continues, natural gas has become a foundation for the energy grid and is replacing coal and oil-generated electricity.
Transporting natural gas as LNG to other markets allows consumers to transition away from higher-emission fuels, reducing
greenhouse gas emissions and supporting efforts to reduce global climate change.
Many countries are converting their electricity generating equipment to use clean-burning North American natural gas. Natural gas is replacing dirtier fuels currently being used, including coal, heavy fuel oil, and wood.
Global demand for LNG is on the rise. Much of this demand would come from Japan, India and China. U.S. Rockies and Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) gas can help to satisfy this growing demand. The global demand for clean-burning natural gas is expected to grow 50% by 2035.
