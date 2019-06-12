Jordan Cove LNG : Economic Benefits

Employment Opportunities Pembina and Jordan Cove are committed to the State of Oregon's economy and its people. Pembina's investment of approximately $10 billion in private capital is one of the largest-ever private investments in Southern Oregon. The Project would generate tremendous long-term benefits for the State through investments in the community and the creation of a permanent business. Locally, the Project would inject long- term revenue into the Coos Bay area and support the local economy through community investment and long-term employment opportunities. The Jordan Cove Project places a priority on local hiring and locally sourced products and services for the construction and ongoing operation of the LNG export terminal and pipeline. We are committed to recruiting local area residents as full-

time employees during operation and working closely with our contractors to hire locally for construction workers. During construction, the Jordan Cove Project will create more than 6,000 well- paying construction jobs at peak. This will include approximately 1,000 jobs per year during the construction of the LNG terminal, and approximately 1,400 jobs per year for the construction of the pipeline. The Project would also create over 8,500 spin-off jobs in sectors like hospitality, retail, tourism, and healthcare, including approximately 1,500 permanent spin-off jobs during operations. Once construction is complete, the Project will continue to require more than 200 people to operate the LNG terminal, pipeline and offices in Coos Bay, Medford and Portland.