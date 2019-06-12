|
Jordan Cove LNG : Economic Benefits
Jordan Cove Project:
Economic Benefits
Employment
Opportunities
Pembina and Jordan Cove are committed to the State of Oregon's economy and its people. Pembina's investment of approximately $10 billion in private capital is one of the largest-ever private investments in Southern Oregon. The Project would generate tremendous long-term benefits for the State through investments in the community and the creation of a permanent business.
Locally, the Project would inject long- term revenue into the Coos Bay area and support the local economy through community investment and long-term employment opportunities.
The Jordan Cove Project places a priority on local hiring and locally sourced products and services for the construction and ongoing operation of the LNG export terminal and pipeline. We are committed to recruiting local area residents as full-
time employees during operation and working closely with our contractors to hire locally for construction workers.
During construction, the Jordan Cove Project will create more than 6,000 well- paying construction jobs at peak. This will include approximately 1,000 jobs per year during the construction of the LNG terminal, and approximately 1,400 jobs per year for the construction of the pipeline. The Project would also create over 8,500 spin-off jobs in sectors like hospitality, retail, tourism, and healthcare, including approximately 1,500 permanent spin-off jobs during operations.
Once construction is complete, the Project will continue to require more than 200 people to operate the LNG terminal, pipeline and offices in Coos Bay, Medford and Portland.
Economic Benefits
Building a safe, clean natural gas pipeline - with an export terminal in Coos County - the Jordan Cove Project will create thousands of jobs at peak construction in addition
to economic benefits to the local service sector.
The Project will bring $110 million in new tax revenue to Oregon: $50 million in new tax revenue to the State and $60 million in new tax revenue for Southern Oregon and the South Coast every year to revitalize our community and invest in schools and services across Southern Oregon and the South Coast.
Pembina's Jordan Cove LNG Project will bring an estimated 110 new international deep-draft vessel calls to the Port of Coos Bay each year, bound for Asian countries and markets.
Each vessel call to the Port of Coos Bay brings an estimated $1.3 million direct and indirect economic value to Oregon. Jordan Cove vessel traffic alone will create a new annual direct and indirect positive impact of $150 million.
Tax Revenue
The Jordan Cove Project will provide millions of dollars
$ in local and state revenues through its tax contributions. These revenues
will help fund infrastructure projects and local services.
-
At the County level, the Project would generate more than $60 million per year in average property tax revenue to Coos, Klamath, Douglas and Jackson counties.
-
At the State level, the Project would contribute an additional $50 million to Oregon in state taxes to support critical public services including local schools, libraries, roads, and public safety.
Together, that totals more than $100 million to state and local governments, on average, each year during operations.
Community
Investment
Pembina would also create the Jordan Cove Community Enhancement Plan. From the start of construction and for the first 15 years of operations, the Jordan Cove Community Enhancement Plan would commit more than $500 million to local community investments in projects such as schools, infrastructure, public safety and the rehabilitation of the Coos waterfront.
The Project would result in the additional investment in, and modernization of, the Port of Coos Bay. This modernization would feature new technological capabilities that would benefit Port users and local business, including shippers of other products and commercial fishermen.
The Jordan Cove Project created and will continue to manage a grant program for programs and services that help support community needs. Additionally, the Project donates to or sponsors numerous events throughout Southern Oregon and the South Coast.
For more information about the grant program or donation/sponsorship opportunities, email grants@jordancovelng.com.
