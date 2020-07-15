Jordan Cove LNG Export Terminal: Bringing Jobs and Energy Dominance to America's West Coast

Moving this project forward has profound economic, energy security, and environmental implications, both at home and abroad.

Natural gas production brings needed tax revenues, creates good paying jobs, and lowers energy costs. If built to authorized capacity, the Jordan Cove project is expected to create 6,000 jobs during peak construction and may generate up to $100 million in state and local tax revenue annually.

Key nations in the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, Japan, and South Korea, are dependent on imports - particularly from the Middle East and Russia - for their energy needs. If the United States can export LNG to the Asia Pacific from Jordan Cove, we can help those nations, and others in the region, reduce their reliance on countries that use energy as political leverage.

Since natural gas results in fewer emissions of air pollutants and carbon dioxide while producing an equal amount of energy, exporting LNG from Jordan Cove to the Asia Pacific will advance regional and global emissions reduction goals.

Supporters of producing abundant, affordable, American energy to ensure energy security agree. Here is what they are saying about the Jordan Cove project: