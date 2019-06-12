Jordan Cove LNG : FAQs

What is the Jordan Cove Project?
The Jordan Cove Project is a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project consisting of a safe, clean, reliable
229-mile natural gas pipeline and a liquefied natural gas export terminal. The underground pipeline would begin near Malin, OR. It would cross Klamath, Jackson, Douglas and Coos counties, where it would connect to the LNG facility located on the North Spit of Coos Bay.
The Project will bring approximately $10 billion in private capital, one of the largest-ever private investments in Southern Oregon and the South Coast. This includes more than $60 million per year in average property tax revenue to Coos, Klamath, Douglas and Jackson counties at a county level, and an additional $50 million dollars to Oregon in state taxes to support critical public services including local schools, libraries, roads, and public safety.
The Jordan Cove Project would create more than 6,000 well-paying construction jobs and an estimated 8,500 spin-off jobs in sectors like hospitality, retail, tourism and healthcare.
What will the Jordan Cove pipeline carry?
The pipeline will carry natural gas. It is not a liquid, it cannot spill, and it would disperse if exposed to the atmosphere.
There are already over 18,000 miles of natural gas pipelines right here in Oregon that provide safe and reliable natural gas service every day.
Who is Pembina?
Pembina, the parent corporation of the Jordan Cove LNG Project, is an energy transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America's energy industry for more than 60 years. Pembina owns and operates an integrated system of pipelines that transports natural gas and other products. The company also owns and operates gas gathering and processing facilities, in addition to a liquids infrastructure and logistics business.
What happens when the pipeline crosses rivers or other water bodies?
The pipeline will be buried up to 140 feet below major rivers.
The pipeline will be equipped with advanced manual and automatic shutoff systems that will be continuously monitored using the latest proven technologies and communications systems.
Jordan Cove's owner, Pembina, safely operates more than 11,000 miles of pipelines, which are buried under 6,600 waterbodies and rivers and safely transports over 96 billion gallons per year.
Will the LNG terminal be safe?
The Coos County Sheriff's office will move its main or back-up 911 call center to the Jordan Cove terminal site because the facility is designed to withstand even the most severe earthquakes.
-
The Jordan Cove terminal will be designed to resist earthquakes up to a magnitude of 9.3.
-
Two LNG facilities in Oregon - in Portland and Newport - have operated safely and without incident for a combined 110 years.