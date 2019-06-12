Log in
Jordan Cove LNG : FAQs

06/12/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

Jordan Cove Project:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Jordan Cove Project?

The Jordan Cove Project is a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project consisting of a safe, clean, reliable

229-mile natural gas pipeline and a liquefied natural gas export terminal. The underground pipeline would begin near Malin, OR. It would cross Klamath, Jackson, Douglas and Coos counties, where it would connect to the LNG facility located on the North Spit of Coos Bay.

The Project will bring approximately $10 billion in private capital, one of the largest-ever private investments in Southern Oregon and the South Coast. This includes more than $60 million per year in average property tax revenue to Coos, Klamath, Douglas and Jackson counties at a county level, and an additional $50 million dollars to Oregon in state taxes to support critical public services including local schools, libraries, roads, and public safety.

The Jordan Cove Project would create more than 6,000 well-paying construction jobs and an estimated 8,500 spin-off jobs in sectors like hospitality, retail, tourism and healthcare.

What will the Jordan Cove pipeline carry?

The pipeline will carry natural gas. It is not a liquid, it cannot spill, and it would disperse if exposed to the atmosphere.

There are already over 18,000 miles of natural gas pipelines right here in Oregon that provide safe and reliable natural gas service every day.

Who is Pembina?

Pembina, the parent corporation of the Jordan Cove LNG Project, is an energy transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America's energy industry for more than 60 years. Pembina owns and operates an integrated system of pipelines that transports natural gas and other products. The company also owns and operates gas gathering and processing facilities, in addition to a liquids infrastructure and logistics business.

What happens when the pipeline crosses rivers or other water bodies?

The pipeline will be buried up to 140 feet below major rivers.

The pipeline will be equipped with advanced manual and automatic shutoff systems that will be continuously monitored using the latest proven technologies and communications systems.

Jordan Cove's owner, Pembina, safely operates more than 11,000 miles of pipelines, which are buried under 6,600 waterbodies and rivers and safely transports over 96 billion gallons per year.

Will the LNG terminal be safe?

The Coos County Sheriff's office will move its main or back-up 911 call center to the Jordan Cove terminal site because the facility is designed to withstand even the most severe earthquakes.

  • The Jordan Cove terminal will be designed to resist earthquakes up to a magnitude of 9.3.
  • Two LNG facilities in Oregon - in Portland and Newport - have operated safely and without incident for a combined 110 years.

What does the Jordan Cove Project mean for the environment?

The Jordan Cove Project will invest $100 million in environmental protection.

This includes restoring a Coho salmon habitat to the way it existed before Oregon became a state, an effort that will help get the species off the endangered list.

The investment will also preserve old- growth forest and wildlife habitats for generations to come.

How common are natural gas pipelines?

The US has the world's largest network of pipelines. There are more than 2.5 million miles of pipelines, enough to circle the earth 100 times.

These pipelines are the safest and most reliable way to transport clean natural gas. It would take about 750 tanker trucks per day, loading up and moving out every two minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to move the volume of even a modest pipeline. The railroad- equivalent of this single pipeline would be a train of 75 2,000-barrel tank rail cars every day.

Natural gas supplies 25 percent of all the energy that Americans consume.

Contact us

Jordan Cove Project values our connection with the community and all stakeholders.

If you have questions or need additional information, wish to arrange an interview, obtain a response, or comment on active stories, please contact us 24/7 at:

Media Relations media@jordancovelng.com (971) 940-7850

Paul Vogel, Media Affairs pvogel@pembina.com (971) 227-0250

Tasha Cadotte, Spokesperson

General Inquiries

1-866-27-9249(Toll-free) welisten@jordancovelng.com

To learn more, visit:

www.jordancovelng.com

Disclaimer

Jordan Cove LNG published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 00:03:03 UTC
