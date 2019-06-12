Jordan Cove LNG : FAQs

What is the Jordan Cove Project?

The Jordan Cove Project is a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project consisting of a safe, clean, reliable

229-mile natural gas pipeline and a liquefied natural gas export terminal. The underground pipeline would begin near Malin, OR. It would cross Klamath, Jackson, Douglas and Coos counties, where it would connect to the LNG facility located on the North Spit of Coos Bay.

The Project will bring approximately $10 billion in private capital, one of the largest-ever private investments in Southern Oregon and the South Coast. This includes more than $60 million per year in average property tax revenue to Coos, Klamath, Douglas and Jackson counties at a county level, and an additional $50 million dollars to Oregon in state taxes to support critical public services including local schools, libraries, roads, and public safety.

The Jordan Cove Project would create more than 6,000 well-paying construction jobs and an estimated 8,500 spin-off jobs in sectors like hospitality, retail, tourism and healthcare.

What will the Jordan Cove pipeline carry?

The pipeline will carry natural gas. It is not a liquid, it cannot spill, and it would disperse if exposed to the atmosphere.

There are already over 18,000 miles of natural gas pipelines right here in Oregon that provide safe and reliable natural gas service every day.