Jordan Cove LNG : Media Kit

Two LNG facilities in Oregon - in Portland and Newport - have operated safely and without incident for a combined 110 years.

The Jordan Cove terminal will be designed to resist earthquakes up to a magnitude of 9.3.

The Coos County Sheriff's office will move its own main or back-up 911 call center to the Jordan Cove terminal site because the facility is designed to withstand even the most severe earthquakes.

The LNG terminal will include an advanced notification system, with alarms, sirens, and well-identified egress pathways in the unlikely case of an incident.

Several additional site and project- specific safeguards, protection and mitigation measures, including advanced technologies and automatic emergency detection and shut-down systems, have been incorporated to ensure safe and secure operations and protection

The Project, encompassing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal and natural gas associated pipeline, and has been designed to meet stringent industry safety standards, codes and regulations. All safety design specifications and construction standards will be reviewed and certified by local, state and federal regulating agencies to ensure compliance.

Throughout development, construction and operation, safety will remain a top priority for the Jordan Cove Project.

The Jordan Cove Project is committed to constructing and operating the LNG export terminal and natural gas pipeline in a manner that respects the environmental and cultural values of the communities in which we work. The Project considers a number of environmental management and mitigation initiatives, such as erosion control, water management and monitoring, that guide our activities from initial ground breaking to restoration.

Every aspect of the Project is and will continue to be carefully reviewed by federal, state and local regulators and we are committed to proactively engaging with local Tribes. The Project will, to the extent feasible, avoid and/or minimize impacts.

The Jordan Cove Project will invest $100 million in environmental protection, including restoring a Coho salmon habitat to the way it existed before Oregon became a state, an effort that will help get the species off the endangered list. The investment will also preserve old growth forest and wildlife habitats for generations to come.

The pipeline will be buried up to 140 feet below major rivers. Jordan Cove's owner, Pembina, safely operates more than 11,000 miles of pipelines, which are buried under 6,600 waterbodies and rivers and safely transports over 96 billion gallons per year.

The pipeline will affect 342 waterbodies, 64 of which are not crossed by the centerline (31 streams, 9 lakes or ponds, 23 ditches, and 1 estuarine feature) but are within the right-of-way or temporary extra work areas. Of the 342 waterbodies, 66 are perennial, 163 are intermittent, 100 are ditches, 9 are lakes or stock ponds, and 4 are estuarine (Coos Bay has two HDD crossings. The HDD pullback at MP 0.0, and the Coos River).

It is expected that intermittent waterbodies and ditches would be dry during construction. Most waterbodies (if they have water at the time of construction) will be crossed using

a dry crossing method (i.e., fluming or dam and pump) in order to isolate the work area from the stream flow.

Of the waterbodies identified in permit applications, 263 waterbodies are:

Not crossed by the pipeline, but the waterbody is within the pipeline right-of-way

right-of-way Intermittent and will be dry when we cross them

Drainage ditches and will be dry when we cross them

Only 79 identified waterbodies will have water in then when the pipeline is installed.