Jordan Cove LNG : Media Kit
06/12/2019 | 08:04pm EDT
The Jordan Cove Project
Good for Oregon!
Information and Resources at a Glance
Updated March 2019
Who we are
The Jordan Cove Project is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Coos County, Oregon, and a pipeline for the transportation of natural gas sourced from the United States and Canada.
Parent Company
Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal
Jordan Cove LNG is a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal and storage facility to be located at the Port of Coos Bay, Oregon.
The proposed facility includes:
-
marine facilities
-
two LNG storage tanks with a total storage capacity of 320,000 m3
-
five 1.5 million tons/year (mtpa) liquefaction trains
-
gas treating facilities
Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline
The proposed pipeline is a 36-inch diameter pipeline that would transport natural gas (as a vapor, not a liquid) from existing interstate natural gas pipelines near Malin, Oregon, to the Jordan Cove LNG export terminal in Coos Bay.
The pipeline extends approximately 229 miles across Klamath, Jackson, Douglas and Coos counties.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America's energy industry for over 60 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transports various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products.
Pembina is the parent company of Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline L.P. (PCGP or Pacific Connector) and Jordan Cove Energy Project, L.P., (Jordan Cove). Pembina is committed to building a long-term business in Southern Oregon through Jordan Cove, and has a proven track record of successfully constructing and operating major projects on-time and on-budget.
LNG Terminal Site Renderings
Project Overview
The Project includes a liquefied natural gas terminal and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline.
Project Highlights
Project Milestones
-
In September 2017, the Company filed applications with the United States Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the construction and operation of Jordan Cove.
-
The Company received a FERC Notice of Schedule during Q3 2018 and based on that notice anticipated a final FERC decision on Jordan Cove in November of 2019.
-
In March 2019, FERC announced a delay of just over one month in Jordan Cove's federal permitting process, due in part to the partial government shutdown the previous month. The
Project is confident that the merits of its application will generate a favorable FERC permitting decision by January 2020.
-
Also in March of 2019, the Oregon
Department of State Lands (ODSL) requested an additional six months to process the complex and extensive application and the comments received on Jordan Cove's "removal-fill" permit. Jordan Cove is equally confident
that its applications meet with the technical regulations of the ODSL, which will now make its decision in
September 2019.
-
Pembina and the Jordan Cove Project team continue to anticipate first gas in 2024, pending the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals, a positive final investment decision and other requirements.
Updated March 2019
Our Commitment
The Jordan Cove Project is committed to constructing and operating the LNG export terminal and natural gas pipeline safely and in a manner that respects the environmental values of the communities in which we work.
|
Safety is a Priority
|
Protecting the Environment
Throughout development, construction and operation, safety will remain a top priority for the Jordan Cove Project.
The Project, encompassing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal and natural gas associated pipeline, and has been designed to meet stringent industry safety standards, codes and regulations. All safety design specifications and construction standards will be reviewed and certified by local, state and federal regulating agencies to ensure compliance.
Several additional site and project- specific safeguards, protection and mitigation measures, including advanced technologies and automatic emergency detection and shut-down systems, have been incorporated to ensure safe and secure operations and protection
of the community, employees and the environment.
The LNG terminal will include an advanced notification system, with alarms, sirens, and well-identified egress pathways in the unlikely case of an incident.
The Coos County Sheriff's office will move its own main or back-up 911 call center to the Jordan Cove terminal site because the facility is designed to withstand even the most severe earthquakes.
The Jordan Cove terminal will be designed to resist earthquakes up to a magnitude of 9.3.
Two LNG facilities in Oregon - in Portland and Newport - have operated safely and without incident for a combined 110 years.
Updated March 2019
The Jordan Cove Project is committed to constructing and operating the LNG export terminal and natural gas pipeline in a manner that respects the environmental and cultural values of the communities in which we work. The Project considers a number of environmental management and mitigation initiatives, such as erosion control, water management and monitoring, that guide our activities from initial ground breaking to restoration.
Every aspect of the Project is and will continue to be carefully reviewed by federal, state and local regulators and we are committed to proactively engaging with local Tribes. The Project will, to the extent feasible, avoid and/or minimize impacts.
The Jordan Cove Project will invest $100 million in environmental protection, including restoring a Coho salmon habitat to the way it existed before Oregon became a state, an effort that will help get the species off the endangered list. The investment will also preserve old growth forest and wildlife habitats for generations to come.
The pipeline will be buried up to 140 feet below major rivers. Jordan Cove's owner, Pembina, safely operates more than 11,000 miles of pipelines, which are buried under 6,600 waterbodies and rivers and safely transports over 96 billion gallons per year.
The pipeline will affect 342 waterbodies, 64 of which are not crossed by the centerline (31 streams, 9 lakes or ponds, 23 ditches, and 1 estuarine feature) but are within the right-of-way or temporary extra work areas. Of the 342 waterbodies, 66 are perennial, 163 are intermittent, 100 are ditches, 9 are lakes or stock ponds, and 4 are estuarine (Coos Bay has two HDD crossings. The HDD pullback at MP 0.0, and the Coos River).
It is expected that intermittent waterbodies and ditches would be dry during construction. Most waterbodies (if they have water at the time of construction) will be crossed using
a dry crossing method (i.e., fluming or dam and pump) in order to isolate the work area from the stream flow.
Of the waterbodies identified in permit applications, 263 waterbodies are:
-
Not crossed by the pipeline, but the waterbody is within the pipeline right-of-way
-
Intermittent and will be dry when we cross them
-
Drainage ditches and will be dry when we cross them
Only 79 identified waterbodies will have water in then when the pipeline is installed.
-
66 waterbodies are perennial
-
9 waterbodies are lakes or stocked ponds
-
4 waterbodies are estuarine
Project Benefits
Economic Benefits
Building a safe, clean natural gas pipeline - with an export terminal in Coos County - the Jordan Cove Project will create more than 6,000 well-paying construction jobs at peak construction in addition to an estimated 8,500 jobs in sectors like hospitality, retail, tourism and healthcare.
The Project will bring $110 million in new tax revenue to Oregon: $50 million in new tax revenue to the State and $60 million in new tax revenue for Southern Oregon and the South Coast every year to revitalize our community and invest in schools and services across Southern Oregon and the South Coast.
Pembina's Jordan Cove LNG Project will bring an estimated 110 new international deep-draft vessel calls to the Port of Coos Bay each year, bound for Asian countries and markets.
Each vessel call to the Port of Coos Bay brings an estimated $1.3 million direct and indirect economic value to Oregon. Jordan Cove vessel traffic alone will create a new annual direct and indirect positive impact of $150 million.
Jobs and Training
The Jordan Cove Project places a priority on local hiring and locally sourced products and services for the construction and ongoing operation of the LNG export terminal and pipeline. We are committed to recruiting local area residents as full-time employees during operation and working closely with our contractors to hire locally for construction workers.
During construction, the Jordan Cove Project will create more than 6,000 well-paying construction jobs at peak. This will include approximately 1,000 jobs per year during the construction of the LNG terminal, and approximately 1,400 jobs per year for the construction of the pipeline. The Project would also create over 8,500 spin off jobs in sectors like hospitality, retail, tourism, and healthcare, including approximately 1,500 permanent spin-off jobs during operations representing millions of dollars in spending for local business.
Once construction is complete, the Project will continue to require more than 200 people to operate the LNG Terminal, pipeline and offices in Coos Bay, Medford and Portland.
Tax Revenue
Tax revenues from the Project will help fund infrastructure projects and local services. The Jordan Cove LNG Terminal will generate $40 million per year on average in payments to Coos County and the pipeline will generate on average $20 million for Coos, Douglas, Jackson and Klamath counties each year.
-
In each county, the tax impacts will be significant. Once operational, the pipeline will generate annual taxes of $4.7 million for Coos County, $4.6 million for Douglas
County, $5.3 million for Jackson County, $5.3 million for Klamath County.
-
During operations, the Jordan Cove Project is estimated to pay Oregon state taxes of approximately $50 million per year, on average.
Together, that totals more than $100 million to state and local governments, on average, each year during operations.
Investing in Community
From the start of construction and for the first 15 years of operations, Pembina would initiate the Jordan Cove Community Enhancement Plan and commit more than $500 million to local community investments in projects such as schools, infrastructure, public safety and the rehabilitation of the Coos waterfront.
The Jordan Cove Project created and will continue to manage a grant program for programs and services that help support community needs. Additionally, the Project donates to or sponsors numerous events throughout Southern Oregon and the South Coast.
Working with service providers and non-profits throughout Southern Oregon, Jordan Cove has placed more than $600,000 in grants with local organizations. Another round of grant- making will take place in April 2019, and Jordan Cove plans to revamp its grant program in 2019 to enhance the community impact of its grant contributions.
For more information about the grant program or donation/sponsorship opportunities, email grants@jordancovelng.com.
Community
Enhancement Plan
Through the proposed Community Enhancement Plan (CEP), the Jordan Cove LNG Terminal will contribute millions in ongoing revenue for the Coos and coastal Douglas Counties. Under the terms of the proposed CEP, Jordan Cove would pay a community service fee, the amount of which will equal what would have been paid via property tax. Under the CEP, property tax benefits available at the site would be returned to the County, local communities, and the Port of Coos Bay under a formula that accelerates payments at the start of construction and levels payments from the commencement of operations for 15 years amounting to more than $500 million in payments. The CEP will result in JCEP's payment of over $40 million per year during operations, half of which would be allocated to local education programs, with the other half directed to local development programs.
Updated March 2019
