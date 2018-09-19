Jordan Koss joins the Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Koss has joined the Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as a member and will be the head of the firm's startup and venture capital group. He comes to McDonald Hopkins from goodcounsel LLC, a top boutique firm in Chicago focused on early stage startup representation, with prior experience at Fenwick & West in San Francisco and Kirkland & Ellis in New York.

"Jordan brings to McDonald Hopkins a dynamic and growing practice of representing venture capital and venture capital-backed companies," said David A. Agay, the managing member of the firm's Chicago office and a member of the Board of Directors. "We are extremely excited to have Jordan join the firm. His experience and the focus of his practice further deepens our bench and adds to our service offerings."

Koss' practice focuses on the representation of technology companies and venture capital investors in all aspects of the corporate life cycle, including formation and founder counseling, convertible debt and priced equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, venture debt and bridge loan financings, outside general counsel services, commercial contract negotiation, securities law compliance and corporate governance.

"Chicago, Cleveland and the Midwest as a region, with high levels of capital and engineering talent, are ascending and well-positioned to become America's next great startup and venture capital hub," said Koss. "McDonald Hopkins has the breadth of corporate expertise, deep investor connections and contacts, and entrepreneurial mentality needed to become a leader in the startup and venture capital market."

Prior to his tenure at goodcounsel, Koss worked in the tech startup and M&A Groups at Fenwick & West LLP in San Francisco, and in the private equity and M&A groups at Kirkland & Ellis in New York. Koss earned his J.D. at Cardozo Law School, graduating cum laude in 2010. He is also a 2006 graduate of Duke University, where he received a B.A. in public policy studies.

Koss can be reached at jkoss@mcdonaldhopkins.com or 312-642-2213.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

