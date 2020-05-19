Log in
Joseph G. Rogers, MD, elected president of ISHLT

05/19/2020

Addison, Texas, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph G. Rogers, MD, cardiologist, Professor of Medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine and Chief Medical Officer at the Duke University Health System, Durham, NC, has been elected President of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT). Dr. Rogers will serve a one-year term as President through the 2021 Annual Meeting, to be held in Toronto April 27-30. 

“I am honored to serve and lead ISHLT,” Rogers said. “The Society has provided me with invaluable support and resources over the years, and I am excited to have the opportunity to give back.”

ISHLT is the world’s largest multi-disciplinary organization committed to improving the care of patients with advanced heart and lung disease.

Dr. Rogers’ research focuses on clinical aspects of advanced heart failure, including investigative interests in pharmacologic and electrical treatments of systolic heart failure, the use of mechanical circulatory support devices, cardiac transplantation and palliative care.

Dr. Rogers received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. He completed his residency training in internal medicine at the University of Nebraska Omaha, and his fellowship in cardiology at Washington University in St. Louis. He joined the faculty at Duke in 2004.

###

 

About ISHLT
The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. Iwww.ishlt.org.

Attachment 

Nancy K. Mays
International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation
913-568-3605
nk.mays@ishlt.org


