Joseph Levine & Sons Announces Expansion in Montgomery and Chester Counties: New Blue Bell Location to Open With Two Chapels in Whitpain Township and Haym Salomon Memorial Park in Frazer to Develop Acreage and an Outdoor Chapel

Joseph Levine & Sons, now operated by the fifth generation of the Levine family, is expanding significantly over the next 12-months, opening a modern funeral home in Blue Bell – the first in Montgomery County - and expanding the Haym Salomon Memorial Park in Frazer, PA.

“This expansion is what we promised the community when we left our Broad Street location,” said Brian Levine, one of the three (triplet) brothers who operate the business. “We promised we would reinvest and follow our community, and that brought us to Blue Bell in Whitpain Township, in the heart of an area that has been asking for easier access to our operations.”

The future Montgomery County location of Joseph Levine & Sons, at 1002 West Skippack Pike in Blue Bell, represents the first significant expansion for the Levine family into Montgomery County. When complete, anticipated in the fall of 2020, the facility will include two chapels, parking for almost 200 cars, and reception space – all of which will serve the entire community. One chapel will seat up to 220 and the other will hold up to 130.

“It is a mitzvah to attend to mourners, offering them comfort and to care for the deceased with dignity and honor.” said Rabbi Gregory Marx, Senior Rabbi of Congregation Beth Or in Maple Glen, PA. “In a time of need, having Levine’s so close to our congregation will only help to meet those essential needs of the community.”

“It means a lot to be able to serve the community and their changing needs,” said Jonathon Levine. “Families today are often looking for a place to return after a burial, and this new site will provide that. It’s also become imperative to have premier technology for streaming funeral services in a way that is both private and dignified for those who can’t get to a funeral home. That’s also a part of our new design.”

Haym Salomon Memorial Park

The Haym Salomon Memorial Park, in Frazer, will see additional expansion in the next eight months. The current site, which has approximately 40 acres, is now only half developed, and plans include expanding the additional 20 acres to include the construction of an outdoor chapel and additional burial options.

“No other Jewish cemetery in the Greater Philadelphia area has expanded like this in decades,” said Adam Levine. “Since adding this memorial park to our business in 1986, we knew that when the time was right, we would use the additional acreage to provide the community with more options. Now is that time.”

For over 130 years, Joseph Levine & Sons has served the community in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Founded in 1883, Levine’s has been continuously owned and operated by a member of the Levine family, passing from father to son for five generations. With national and international affiliations, Levine’s can address funeral needs anywhere in the United States, Israel, Russia, and throughout the world.

