Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Joseph Levine & Sons Announces Expansion in Montgomery and Chester Counties: New Blue Bell Location to Open With Two Chapels in Whitpain Township and Haym Salomon Memorial Park in Frazer to Develop Acreage and an Outdoor Chapel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 08:16am EST

Joseph Levine & Sons, now operated by the fifth generation of the Levine family, is expanding significantly over the next 12-months, opening a modern funeral home in Blue Bell – the first in Montgomery County - and expanding the Haym Salomon Memorial Park in Frazer, PA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005098/en/

Joseph Levine & Sons is expanding, opening a new funeral home in Blue Bell, Whitpain Township, Montgomery County in the fall of 2020, and expanding the Haym Salomon Memorial Park in Frazer, PA. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Joseph Levine & Sons is expanding, opening a new funeral home in Blue Bell, Whitpain Township, Montgomery County in the fall of 2020, and expanding the Haym Salomon Memorial Park in Frazer, PA. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This expansion is what we promised the community when we left our Broad Street location,” said Brian Levine, one of the three (triplet) brothers who operate the business. “We promised we would reinvest and follow our community, and that brought us to Blue Bell in Whitpain Township, in the heart of an area that has been asking for easier access to our operations.”

The future Montgomery County location of Joseph Levine & Sons, at 1002 West Skippack Pike in Blue Bell, represents the first significant expansion for the Levine family into Montgomery County. When complete, anticipated in the fall of 2020, the facility will include two chapels, parking for almost 200 cars, and reception space – all of which will serve the entire community. One chapel will seat up to 220 and the other will hold up to 130.

“It is a mitzvah to attend to mourners, offering them comfort and to care for the deceased with dignity and honor.” said Rabbi Gregory Marx, Senior Rabbi of Congregation Beth Or in Maple Glen, PA. “In a time of need, having Levine’s so close to our congregation will only help to meet those essential needs of the community.”

“It means a lot to be able to serve the community and their changing needs,” said Jonathon Levine. “Families today are often looking for a place to return after a burial, and this new site will provide that. It’s also become imperative to have premier technology for streaming funeral services in a way that is both private and dignified for those who can’t get to a funeral home. That’s also a part of our new design.”

Haym Salomon Memorial Park

The Haym Salomon Memorial Park, in Frazer, will see additional expansion in the next eight months. The current site, which has approximately 40 acres, is now only half developed, and plans include expanding the additional 20 acres to include the construction of an outdoor chapel and additional burial options.

“No other Jewish cemetery in the Greater Philadelphia area has expanded like this in decades,” said Adam Levine. “Since adding this memorial park to our business in 1986, we knew that when the time was right, we would use the additional acreage to provide the community with more options. Now is that time.”

For over 130 years, Joseph Levine & Sons has served the community in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Founded in 1883, Levine’s has been continuously owned and operated by a member of the Levine family, passing from father to son for five generations. With national and international affiliations, Levine’s can address funeral needs anywhere in the United States, Israel, Russia, and throughout the world.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:47aKYOCERA : Majority of public sector staff do not have the tools to work effectively, say Kyocera; Research shows lack of workspace investment is leaving many organisations struggling to attract and retain staff
AQ
08:46aPERSPECTA : Labs to Develop and Demonstrate an Integrated Network Planner Prototype for the Army's Tactical Information Network
PR
08:46aINDS HLDG : Indus Holdings, Inc. Announces Release of $10m in Restricted Funds
AQ
08:46aMC10 Announces the Use of BioStamp nPoint® in Phase III Study of Huntington Disease
BU
08:46aREGIONS FINANCIAL : Keith Herron Retiring from Regions Bank after 31-year Career
BU
08:44aEleven Banks Select CSI for Core Processing During First Half of Its Fiscal Year
BU
08:43aH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report for Q1-Q3 2019
AQ
08:43aBONHEUR : Additional information bondholder meetings 14 November 2019
AQ
08:42aALIBABA OPENS BOOKBUILD FOR HONG KONG LISTING : sources
RE
08:42aTrapX Wins the Security Shark Tank® New York City
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
3'MADE IN GERMANY': Tesla sets up shop in Berlin
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019
5AMBU : AMBU A/S: Annual report 2018/19 (Earnings release)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group