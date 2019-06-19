Log in
Joseph Power Named Top Attorney in Illinois by Leading Lawyers Magazine

0
06/19/2019

CHICAGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Power, its founder has steered Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. into becoming one of the nation's most accomplished and respected trial practices. As a passionate advocate and skilled litigator, he's also cultivated a career of record-setting results, and has secured over 200 verdicts and settlements exceeding $1M.

Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. founding partner Joseph A. Power, Jr.

Naturally, he's earned his fair share of honors and awards – the latest being his selection as the across-the-board leader in Leading Lawyers' Top 10 in Illinois listings.

In its May 2019 issue, Leading Lawyers Magazine named Power the number 1 attorney in six separate categories. Based on peer-review surveys, the listings recognize the most accomplished and respected trial attorneys in the state.

Power's recognition in Leading Lawyers' 2019, Number 1 attorney among the Top 10 includes:

  • Number 1 (All Practice Areas)
  • Number 1 Litigators
  • Number 1 Consumer Lawyers
  • Number 1 Personal Injury Plaintiffs' Lawyers
  • Number 1 Medical Malpractice Plaintiffs' Lawyers
  • Number 1 Product Liability Plaintiffs' Lawyers

Chicago and the state of Illinois are filled with many talented trial lawyers, but Joseph Power has remained atop the field. Currently the President of Inner Circle of Advocates, Power has gone from being the youngest lawyer in the U.S. to secure a $1+ million verdict at age 28 to being a litigator backed by billions of dollars in case recoveries.

Power is most recognized for his work in complex areas of law and for many noteworthy legal victories, including the largest medical malpractice verdict in Illinois history of over $55M, the largest jury verdict in Illinois history in a contested personal injury case of over $95M and a $100M truck accident recovery where his investigation led to the outing of the state's infamous "licenses for bribes" scandal with 74 criminal convictions, including the former governor.

Joseph A. Power Jr. is a Founding Partner at Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P., and an award-winning lawyer trusted by victims, families, and fellow lawyers across Chicago and the state of Illinois. Power's record of success includes billions in recoveries for clients in cases involving medical malpractice, aviation, trucking accidents, product liability, and other complex claims. Visit www.prslaw.com to learn more.

Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. (PRNewsfoto/Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joseph-power-named-top-attorney-in-illinois-by-leading-lawyers-magazine-300871406.html

SOURCE Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P.


© PRNewswire 2019
