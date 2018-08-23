Joseph Tomaino of Grassi Healthcare Advisors Joins Rutgers Big Data Advisory Board

New York, NY, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grassi Healthcare Advisors is proud to announce that Joseph Tomaino, CEO, recently joined the Rutgers Big Data Advisory Board.



In the past, Joe served on the information systems steering committee for a $2 Billion annual revenue multi-hospital healthcare system, and led their Medicare shared savings initiative. This involved the analysis of multi-year claims data from hospitalizations through 90 days post discharge over a three-year period, and development of a pricing strategy and operational plan.

Joe was also a member of HEALTHIX’s board of directors. HEALTHIX is one of the state’s biggest Regional Health Information Networks, helping to make data available to providers across the New York City Region. In Joe’s work as a consultant, he assists clients by helping them to understand their data needs and develop a plan to accumulate this data and convert it into information they need to operate successfully in a value-based payment environment.

“I am honored to be asked to join the Rutgers Big Data Advisory Board,” says Joe, “and I look forward to collaborating with the other members to make recommendations on curriculum, participate in case studies and panel presentations, and promote enrollment in the Institute’s exciting programs.”

Joseph Tomaino has over 30 years of health care management and consulting experience. He has worked with provider organizations and payers across the U.S. as an architect of value- based care –-- improving clinical effectiveness along with efficient use of resources and improved patient experience.



