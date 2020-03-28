Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice & Human Rights : Statement on Peaceful Transition of Reverend Doctor Joseph Echols Lowery, Age 98

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/28/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

ATLANTA, March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our beloved, Rev. Dr. Joseph Echols Lowery, made his transition peacefully at home at 10 p.m., Friday, March 27, at the age of 98. He was surrounded by his daughters.

Hailed as the "Dean of the Civil Rights Movement" upon his receipt of the NAACP's Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr. Lowery had assumed and executed a broad and diverse series of roles over the span of his nine decades: leader, pastor, servant, father, husband, freedom fighter and advocate.

Born in Huntsville, Ala., on October 6, 1921, his legacy of service and struggle was long and rich. His genesis as a civil rights advocate dates to the early 1950s, when he headed the Alabama Civic Affairs Association, which led the movement to desegregate buses and public accommodations. In 1957, with friend and colleague Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he was a co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).

He served as Vice President (1957-1967), Chairman of the Board (1967-1977), and as President and Chief Executive Officer (1977-1998). To continue his legacy and promote non-violent advocacy among future generations, The Joseph E. Lowery Institute for Justice & Human Rights was founded in 2002 at Clark Atlanta University. The Institute was later renamed to include and honor Dr. Evelyn Lowery, his beloved partner in marriage and the movement for 67 years.

Calling on his over 40 years as 'pastor' and in his inimitable style, Dr. Lowery delivered the benediction on the occasion of President Barack Obama's inauguration as the 44th President of the United States in 2009. Later that year, President Obama awarded him the nation's highest civilian honor, The Presidential Medal of Freedom, in recognition of his lifelong commitment to the nonviolent struggle for the causes of justice, human rights, economic equality, voting rights, peace and human dignity.

Please pray and respect the privacy of the entire Lowery family during this difficult time. The family will not be conducting interviews during this grieving period.

NOTE: W. Imara Canady, JELI Board Member is available to answer questions.

CONTACT: 
Edrea Davis, Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice & Human Rights 
W. Imara Canady, Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice & Human Rights Board Member 
Email:  edmedia@dogonvillage.com
Phone:  770.961.6200/818.613.9521

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joseph-and-evelyn-lowery-institute-for-justice--human-rights-statement-on-peaceful-transition-of-reverend-doctor-joseph-echols-lowery-age-98-301031329.html

SOURCE Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice & Human Rights


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:03pNK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft's Venezuelan oil cargoes cancelled due to sanctions, tankers leave empty - data
RE
04:01pPCLOF ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds PharmaCielo Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Lawsuit– PCLOF
GL
03:59pNK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft sells Venezuela operations to Russian state firm
RE
03:56pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo agree to forgo 90M euros in wages
AQ
03:56pNK ROSNEFT' : Russia's Rosneft Plans to Sell All Assets Related to Venezuela--Update
DJ
03:55pUNITED SIKHS calls for decisive action after the massacre of 24 Sikhs in Afghanistan
GL
03:53pCARMAX : Response to COVID-19
PU
03:24pSEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT : to furlough most of its employees amid COVID-19 closures
AQ
03:22pNK ROSNEFT' : Russia's Rosneft Plans to Sell All Assets Related to Venezuela
DJ
03:15pJOSEPH AND EVELYN LOWERY INSTITUTE FOR JUSTICE & HUMAN RIGHTS : Statement on Peaceful Transition of Reverend Doctor Joseph Echols Lowery, Age 98
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group