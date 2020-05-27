Log in
Josh Dial of Tiger King shares mental health journey in video interview with Chicago non-profit

05/27/2020 | 11:55am EDT

CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh Dial, who served as Campaign Manager for Joe Exotic and was featured in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, is speaking out about the mental health impact of his uniquely stressful role and the trauma of witnessing the accidental shooting death of Exotic's husband Travis Maldonado.  The documentary, viewed by over 65 million households, features poignant video footage of a shocked Dial reacting to Maldonado accidentally shooting himself in the office they shared.

Click here to view the interview

HFTD supports proactive suicide prevention and mental health education.  The organization's motto is "Its OK not to be OK" and its programs encourage those experiencing mental health challenges to seek treatment and support.  It operates a popular and innovative coffee shop, Sip of Hope, in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood where 100% of proceeds go to youth suicide prevention and all staff and volunteers are trained to help direct those seeking support towards resources.  

In the video, Dial discusses with HFTD Board Member Sean Tenner (also a veteran campaign manager) his own suicide attempts, the importance of ending stigmas that prevent young people from seeking mental health treatment, the trauma he experienced as a result of witnessing the shooting and how he has dealt with the incident – and his reaction – being viewed all over the world.

"It was a shock.  And what I found to be the hardest – and what I hope more people can take away from this – is that its OK to ask for help," Dial states in the video.  "I've finally come out of the closet and asked for help and my life has gotten so much better."

"Hope for the Day works to end stigma by encouraging people to share their stories and have open conversations," said HFTD Founder Jonny Boucher.  "Josh opened up about pain he has experienced, and is using his notoriety to encourage people to reach out for help when they need it."

For more information contact:

Dave Kunicki
Dave@HFTD.org / 312-286-3387
www.HFTD.org / www.SipOfHope.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/josh-dial-of-tiger-king-shares-mental-health-journey-in-video-interview-with-chicago-non-profit-301066230.html

SOURCE Hope For The Day


© PRNewswire 2020
